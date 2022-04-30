Plane delayed by 1 hour because of ‘offensive pants’ by DJ, in the US

A woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight in the United States because of the words printed on the pants she was wearing at the time of boarding. South Korean DJ Hwang So-hee, known as DJ Soda, was told the piece was “offensive and inappropriate”. She shared the story on Twitter and the case has been going around the world.

“I was on my way back from New York to Los Angeles when I was harassed and humiliated. I was forced off the plane and bullied into taking off my pants in front of the flight crew at the gate,” she wrote.

The piece in question is black and has “Fuck You” written on the logo of the fabric. According to the DJ, the clothes are from RIPNDIP, an urban style brand founded in Orlando, United States.

“I’ve never had a problem wearing this pair of pants before in my many months of touring North America. They didn’t have any problems with me at check-in nor when I sat in my seat. [no avião]”, he said.

The DJ says that the situation started when an airline team approached to remove her belongings without “any kind of explanation”. “When I was escorted off the plane, they claimed my sweatpants were ‘inappropriate’ and ‘offensive’, telling me I needed to catch the next flight,” she reported.

DJ’s pants were the reason for her being kicked off the plane Image: Playback/Twitter

Soda says he had an important meeting in Los Angeles that day, so he couldn’t miss his flight. “I begged to stay but was ignored by the staff and flight attendants. I even offered to change clothes but the request was denied.”

She says she took off her pants in front of the entire crew, which was ironic that she could have done it “earlier”.

“When they finally let me in, I put my pants inside out and sat down after an hour of delay causing inconvenience to those on board,” he said. “In my 8 years of touring, I have never experienced or been treated unfairly, especially in a country that is known for freedom of expression and individuality.”

A spokesperson for American Airlines told Sun Online Travel that the company’s policies prohibit “offensive clothing”.

“During the boarding process for American Airlines Flight 306 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), our team members informed Ms. So-hee about our policies and gave her the opportunity to change clothes by displaying explicit language. The customer complied with the requests and was authorized to continue travel, as planned, to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).”