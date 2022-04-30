Plants that are good for health: see 3 species that are easy to grow and learn about their medicinal properties

What will you learn!

Continues after advertising







Montes Claros, April 29, 2022, by Diego Rodrigues – There are some vegetables that, because they contain many therapeutic properties, are considered as plants that are good for health. However, we do not always have the correct information about benefits and consumption. However, in this article, you will get to know some of these medicinal plants, and you will also see what each one of them is for.

These species of plants that are good for health They contain essential nutrients for strengthening the immune system. However, in addition to the benefit of consumption, they are easy to grow and can be easily planted in pots. So, consider having one of these herbs in your home, so you can enjoy all the advantages they offer.





Continues after advertising









3 types of plants that are good for your health

Before we start, know that, even though these plants have therapeutic effects, Casa & Agro does not recommend replacing the guidance of a specialist with home treatments. However, it is a fact that these vegetables can help prevent some diseases.

1. Mint

Also called mint, mint contains calming, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. In this way, consuming tea made with this herb can help treat the symptoms of flu, colds, poor digestion and colic. In addition, the aroma of the infusion is able to clear the airways and relax the mind. Chewing a few mint leaves is also effective against bad breath.





Continues after advertising









Learn more: Want to know how to grow tulips after flowering? See this method and never spend money on new plants again

2. Aloe Vera: good for skin and hair

Aloe-vera offers numerous benefits for the skin and hair, due to its healing, moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. In this sense, it is possible to make homemade creams from the plant to treat burns, skin blemishes and acne. However, aloe vera also has the power to strengthen immunity, if consumed in the form of juice.

Attention! According to Wikipedia, aloe vera gel contains an irritating substance. Therefore, before using the plant, soak the gel for 6 hours, and change the water every 2 hours in between. This procedure will remove the toxicity of the aloe.

See also: Healthy skin and hair: discover the powers of babassu coconut oil and learn how to apply the product

3.Chamomile: good for the mind

Chamomile could not be left out of this list of plants that are good for health, because the tea made with this little herb can relax the mind after a tiring and stressful day. In addition, consuming this infusion at night stimulates sleep and decreases anxiety. On the other hand, ingesting about 2 cups of tea daily also helps fight colds and nasal inflammation.

You Might Also Like: Lavender Tea Calms the Mind? Learn how to consume and be surprised by the benefits of this infusion

… …

