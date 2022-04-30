Plants that are good for your health and that are super easy to grow, check them out

Salvador, April 29, 2022, by Beatriz Maciel – Having easy-to-use and practical things at home is always good, even better when they are natural things, such as plants, which are used for many things like teas and can be used in your food . Therefore, we at Agro Notícias brought some types of plants that are good for health.

Continues after advertising





Practicality, low cost and its beneficial properties give plants a very special place in our homes. Therefore, the Terra website, published on January 1, 2021, about different types of plants that are good for health and are easy to grow.

Also read: Find out how to quickly eliminate mice from your house or yard, check it out.

benefits of plants

Plants have a number of benefits. In addition to acting on physical pain, they are also extremely important for the subtle anatomy of human beings. According to researcher Patrícia Cândido in an article for the UOL website, plants have a series of benefits such as: harmony of relationships, healing of negative emotions and memory improvement.

Rosemary, for example, is capable of acting on fears, traumas and encourages a person to live and love wisely. This, in addition to having an important role in cooking, as a seasoning, widely used as a flavoring in many dishes.

Also see: White or red onion? Know the differences between them and the benefits of each

Easy to care plants

Having plants at home is good, but having plants that are good for your health and don’t demand a lot from you is even better. Plants that are easy to grow, simple to care for, practical to be harvested and that add to the beauty of your home is a very important point. Some of them are:

Rue;

Boldo leaf;

Mint;

Fennel;

boa constrictor;

Peace lily;

Holy grass.

Medicinal plants

Who has never made a cup of tea to treat a cold? Many people use plants to treat some diseases, as they are very useful in medicinal use. Some of these plants are:

Hibiscus;

Cress;

Cinnamon leaf;

aloe;

Lemon grass;

Carqueja.

The combination of watercress with cinnamon leaf and lemongrass results in a powerful tea to treat cold and flu symptoms, hibiscus serves as a powerful tea for people who seek a healthy life. So, these are the plants that are good for health.

Also see about: What is the best type of plant for a hedge? Low cost option to use in your backyard, check it out

…



…