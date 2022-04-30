Plants to relieve bone pain

One garden can display different specimens that will decorate the park and fill it with beautiful fragrances. In addition, you can also display medicinal plants that will be essential to treat different conditions and diseases. This time we’ll tell you which ones are the best to relieve the pain in the bones .

the pain Bone bone is one of the conditions that women suffer the most, as they are mainly originated from hormonal changes, since estrogens are important regulators of bone metabolism.



That’s why there are some medicinal plants that help maintain better bone health, which also have great benefits for your overall health.

Given this scenario, experts point out that to maintain good bone health it is necessary to lead a proactive life, characterized by healthy eating and the performance of sports or moderate physical activities.

And as soon as bone pain appears, it will first be necessary to go to specialists, but in the meantime, there are infusions with medicinal plants that will help relieve inflammation.

Plants that improve bone pain

Consequently, the first of medicinal plants suggested is the horsetailbecause, being rich in minerals, it has components that act as anti-inflammatory and diuretics, which will be of great help in relieving bone pain , as its main objective appears to be to stimulate collagen synthesis in bones and connective tissues. All of this could help rebuild cartilage.



On the other hand, experts suggest preparing infusions with nettleas it is a specimen that has all the vitamins and minerals essential for good bone health, as it has iron, silica, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium.

On the other hand, one of medicinal plants most effective you can have in your garden and the dandelionwhich in addition to strengthening the immune system, will help prevent bone pain due to its anti-inflammatory action, relieving mild inflammation, rheumatism, osteoarthritis and arthritis.

