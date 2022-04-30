Procon notifies health plan after 80% readjustment – 04/29/2022 – Panel SA

Procon-SP notified Central Nacional Unimed and Qualicorp to ask for explanations about the 80% readjustment communicated to customers in recent days.

The agency determined that the companies answer which were exactly the portfolios affected by the increase and how many customers were affected. He also asked for the presentation of the spreadsheets on the soaring price.

Responses must be sent to the agency by May 2.

As determined by the agency, they must present the elements that form the value of the ticket, detailing which part is administrative cost and cost of the medical-hospital network, as well as the percentage of each item in the total. The same detail will be required for all commercialized plans.

Procon also questions whether the companies offered a chance of conciliation to consumers who will not be able to afford the new price level.

In the case of Qualicorp, the agency also questions which other operators, in addition to Central Nacional Unimed, will apply a similar increase.

Sought by the SA Panel to take a position on the matter this week, Central Nacional Unimed said that “the readjustment of health plan operators is a legal device, with clear criteria and in compliance with the sector’s regulations”.

The National Central Unimed said that it will provide all the clarifications that are requested by Procon-SP and that it complies with ANS standards.

Qualicorp claims that this 80% increase was one-off and represents 0.5% of its total customers. According to the company, the average readjustments of the Central Nacional Unimed portfolios this year ranged between 6% and 12%.

“Qualicorp offers alternatives so that its customers can maintain access to quality health plans and is available for further clarification”, says the company in a note.

Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Paulo Ricardo Martins