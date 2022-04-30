Russia announces it will give “tough response” to Ukrainian attacks on its territory

Russian Foreign Ministry says it will not tolerate provocations and attacks from Ukraine

Sputnik – The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that attempts by Kiev and Western countries to provoke Ukraine into firing at Russian targets will lead to a “tough response from Russia”.

Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned against what she said was the encouragement of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

“I would like in Kiev and in Western capitals to take seriously the statements of the Ministry of Defense of our country that the continuation of provocations by Ukraine to hit Russian targets will certainly lead to a tough response from Russia. […]. We do not advise you to continue testing our patience,” Zakharova said on Thursday.

Weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine could end up in the hands of terrorists in the same way as those given to the opposition in Syria, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The parallels with the Syrian events are clear, when weapons supplied en masse by the West to the so-called moderate Syrian opposition were sold on the black market and ended up in the hands of the Islamic State terrorists. Remember who the West fought later? USA? UK ? Paris? Berlin? Rome? Of course, against that same Islamic State,” she added.

