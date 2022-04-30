Russia came close to capturing Zelensky early in Ukraine invasion, president tells US magazine

the ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky was almost captured by Russian troops in the early hours of invasion in ukraineaccording to his report to the American magazine Team. In a report signed by journalist Simon Shuster this Thursday, 28, Zelensky claims that Russian soldiers parachuted into Kiev at dawn on the 24th to capture or assassinate him, at a time when the presidential complex was not prepared. to defend it.

Ukrainian military reveals to the Team that barricades were hastily and improvisedly erected to seal the complex’s doors and prevent an invasion when the Russian attacks began. The magazine describes these barricades as piles “more like scrap metal” than a fortification.

Zelenski recalls the memories of this day and describes them as “fragmented”, in a disjointed set of images and sounds. One of the most striking is the moment when he and his wife, Olena Zelenska, woke up the children to tell them that the bombings had started and they needed to escape. The daughter is 17 and the son is 9, both old enough to understand they were in danger. “It was loud. There were explosions there,” the president told Team.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky (center) during a visit to Bucha on April 4 this year. Times report says president came close to being captured in early hours of Russian invasion Photograph: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

The feeling of the Ukrainian military at that moment was that reality was over. “Before that night, we had only seen these things in the movies,” Andri Yermak, the presidential chief of staff, told the magazine. Another Zelensky aide, Oleksi Arestovich, described the situation as “absolute madness”.

During the first day of the invasion, Zelensky remained in the presidential complex and received allies and members of his government, who went there to demonstrate that they were on his side even though the place was risky. As night fell, everyone there heard gunfire around the compound. The site’s lights were turned off and guards handed out bulletproof vests and rifles to Zelensky and aides. Only a few of them knew how to use weapons.

According to Arestovich, Russian troops tried to storm the complex twice that day. Zelensky and his wife were still there and were close to being captured or killed.

As the conflict continued, the U.S they even offered Zelensky a way out of Ukraine to go into exile in a place of safety. However, the president denied the offer and told the US government that he needed “ammunition, not a ride.” The phrase made headlines around the world as an example of the Ukrainian president’s courage, but it hid the very high risk of dying that existed at that moment.

THE Team claims that Zelensky’s own guard recommended that he leave the presidential compound. The buildings of the complex are surrounded by a densely populated neighborhood in Kiev, where apartments and houses could serve as hiding places and strategic points for enemy snipers. “Some houses are close enough to throw a grenade [no complexo] out the window,” says the magazine.

“The place was open. We didn’t even have concrete blocks to close the street,” Arestovich described in the report.

It was recommended that the president go to a safe bunker equipped to withstand a long siege by Russian troops, but Zelensky refused to go. Instead, he put himself at even greater risk on the second night of the invasion, when he took to the streets of Kiev to shoot a video to ensure he remained in Ukraine.

As told to Team, it was at this moment that he realized the role he would take on in the war. “Do you understand that they [o povo] are watching,” he said. “You are a symbol. You need to act the way the head of state should act.”

President visited battlefronts in secret

Shortly after the Russian invasion, Zelensky began to want to leave the compound in which he was housed to witness the war in person.

In early March, the Russians were still battling the Ukrainians to surround the capital, but Zelensky left in secret with aides and security. The group walked to a collapsed bridge that marked the troops’ front line and spoke to Ukrainian soldiers at a checkpoint in a risky geographic position. Zelensky’s security told the Team that they were “crazed” by what Zelensky was doing.

The report states, however, that these outings were rare. The president was more occupied with meetings, interviews and speeches, almost always in a virtual way. Until March and early April, Zelensky gave an average of one speech a day.

Civilian bodies were found in Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops. Zelensky’s visit to the site was the first official trip outside Kiev. Photograph: NYT / NYT

When the Ukrainian troops managed to resist the Russian attack on Kiev, Zelensky began to make public trips to some locations – such as Bucha, where hundreds of civilian bodies were found after the departure of Russian troops. European leaders also began to visit the country and witness the war scenario alongside the Ukrainian president.

Even under greater control, it was still necessary to adopt some security measures to prevent Russian attacks. On his visit to Bucha alongside the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenfor example, smartphones were banned to prevent Russian drones from detecting cellphone signals concentrated in one spot and discovering where Zelensky was.

Security measures in Kiev have weakened as Russians leave

The withdrawal of Russian troops from Kiev in early April changed the routine of Zelensky and members of the Ukrainian government. THE Team notes that they were able to go back to work practically as before the war, except for the fact that it was dark: practically all the windows were covered with sandbags. Much of the lights were also turned off at the most critical moment of the attack to avoid snipers.

The report also reports some measures that today do not seem to make sense, to the point that even the guards remember why they did it. This is the case with the lights ripped from an elevator.

The reporter, Simon Shuster, says that on some days when he visited the presidential compound to report there was a drowsy atmosphere. On one such occasion, he says, the metal detector and X-ray machine on the premises were disabled and a janitor was cleaning around them with a mop. The backpack inspections he went to the site in also seemed increasingly relaxed, he says.

On the top floor of the complex, the presidential aide Mikhailo Podolak, who was at the forefront of some negotiations with Russia, refused to barricade his office windows. To the report, Podoliak argued that the measures seem useless, as Russia has an offensive power of mass destruction with high-tech missiles and nuclear weapons. “What can we do [contra isso]?” asked the advisor.

Barricades were necessary at the beginning of the invasion of Kiev, but with the departure of Russian troops and the end of the risk of the complex’s doors being breached, they seemed futile. The existing risk is of another dimension in which hiding does not seem enough.