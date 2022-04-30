Russia claims to have fired missiles from submarine; watch video | World

Russia said on Friday it had used a diesel-powered submarine in the Black Sea to hit targets in Ukraine. Cruise missiles were fired from the submarine. See the video below.

According to the Russians, this is the first time their forces have used a submarine to fire missiles during the war in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry released a video showing the missiles emerging from the sea.

Russia confirmed that it attacked Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, on Thursday with “high-precision” weapons. On the day, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, visited the city.

Fire in a building hit in Kiev on April 28, 2022 — Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

The attack resulted in the death of a producer and journalist for the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty station after her home was hit by a missile.

Russia’s defense ministry said the target was the facilities of the space and missile company Artyom in Kiev.

This was the first bombing of the capital since mid-April. The explosions came after Guterres visited Bucha and other cities on the outskirts of Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attack as an attempt to “humiliate the UN and everything that this organization stands for”.

Germany described the attack as “inhumane” and said it was a sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has no respect for international law”.

Journalists from the AFP news agency saw a burning building in a residential area of ​​Kiev, with a dense column of black smoke escaping through broken windows.

The UN Secretary-General condemned the attack and called on Moscow to “cooperate” with the International Criminal Court (ICC) to “establish accountability” for the alleged crimes committed against civilians in Bucha.

Ukraine’s attorney general, Irina Venediktova, told Deutsche Welle that “more than 8,000 cases” of alleged war crimes have been identified.

In addition, she said there is an ongoing investigation into ten Russian soldiers suspected of committing atrocities in Bucha, where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes were found after the withdrawal of troops from Moscow.

The facts investigated, according to Venediktova, include “murders of civilians, bombings of civilian infrastructure, torture”, as well as “sex crimes” reported “in the occupied territory of Ukraine”.

Hours before the Kiev bombing, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion in additional aid to support Ukraine against Russian “atrocities and aggression”.

“The price of this fight is not cheap. But giving in to aggression will be more expensive”, defended the American president.

Biden said the United States would send 10 anti-tank weapons for every Russian tank, but Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mikola Olechchuk indicated that the country’s anti-aircraft system is unable to reach the bombers at a high altitude.

“We need medium and long-range anti-aircraft systems” and “modern fighters,” the military said.

The United States has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presence at the upcoming G20 summit of industrialized and emerging powers, scheduled for November on the Indonesian island of Bali.

“We cannot act as if nothing is happening regarding Russia’s participation within the international community and international institutions,” said State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he had invited Putin, who has already confirmed his presence, as well as Zelensky.

Russia has not been able to take Kiev since it began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but it has concentrated its troops in the east and south of the country, mainly around Mariupol, while bombing regions in the west and center with long-range missiles.

The authorities are trying to remove civilians from Mariupol, trapped in the gigantic steel plant in Azovstal, where the last nuclei of resistance are concentrated.

Ukrainian battalion Azov said on Telegram that a military field hospital located in the industrial complex had been bombed.

The operating room collapsed, and soldiers being treated were killed or wounded, he added, without giving an accurate balance.

Russian victories in Donbass

The Ukrainian government has admitted that Russian forces have seized several towns in the eastern Donbass region.

Ukrainian forces, armed by the Western powers, also claimed some front-line victories.

A senior Pentagon official, who requested anonymity, said the Russian offensive was moving slowly, “several days behind schedule” from the original forecast.

“They are far from having made the connection” between the troops who entered the Kharkiv region (east) and those coming from the south of the country, he said.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainians claimed to have recaptured Ruska Lozova, a city “important for Russian strategy”.

5.7 million left the country

So far, the conflict has forced 5.4 million Ukrainians to leave their country and more than 7.7 million people have fled their homes without crossing the border, according to a UN estimate, at a time when the International Organization for Migration ( IOM) has launched a request for assistance for US$514 million.