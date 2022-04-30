Russia makes slow progress in Donbass, says US – News









A senior Pentagon official said this Friday (29) that the Russian offensive in the Donbass regionin eastern Ukraine, is advancing slowly and behind schedule.

“We believe they fell short of what they hoped to achieve in Donbass,” the senior US Department of Defense official told the press. “They were at least several days late,” he said on condition of anonymity.

“They are far from having made the connection” between the troops who entered the Kharkiv region, to the north of that region, and those coming from the south of the country, he said. Moscow is believed to be slowly trying to attack Ukrainian forces on the front line around the pro-Russian breakaway areas of Donetsk and Lugansk.











“They’re not mobilizing very fast,” said the official. “A few kilometers a day is the most they can do, because they are repelled” by the Ukrainian army.

While combat is already underway in this vital area, “we believe they continue to create the conditions for a sustained, larger and more protracted offensive,” the senior official added.

He explained that Russian forces “don’t want to make the same mistakes that happened in Kiev”, where their columns of tanks were immobilized by Ukrainian forces armed with portable missile launchers and their logistical support was withdrawn.









