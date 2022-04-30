Russia says conflict with NATO raises risk of nuclear war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a possible direct conflict with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would increase the risks of nuclear war.

This Friday (29/4), in a statement released by the Russian news agency RIA, the minister said that Russia does not consider itself at war with the military entity coordinated by the United States.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which sparked armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images ***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute for economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images ***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. For this reason, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country, to avoid advances from possible adversaries in that place.pawel.gaul/Getty Images ***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the gap to just over 600 kmGetty Images ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag Sensing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises ***kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-at-night One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images ***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images ***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Front-Speaking Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP ***photo-kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-people In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images ***photo-blue-red-square-snow-soldier-kremlin-russia-government-moscow Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

“Russia does not consider itself at war with NATO over Ukraine, as such a development would increase the risks of nuclear war,” he stressed.

Lavrov, in an interview with Dubai-based Al Arabiya channel, said Ukraine was to blame for stalling peace talks with Russia.

War

Russia and Ukraine are facing a clash over the possible Ukrainian membership of NATO, a military entity led by the United States.

In practice, Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its security. Under this claim, he invaded the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky on February 24.

Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after at least three Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. The escalation of violence is also influenced by the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.

