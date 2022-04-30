Russia Uses Dolphins to Protect Black Sea Naval Base

Satellite images show that Russia has placed trained dolphins at the entrance to a major Black Sea port. The strategy may have been designed to help protect a key Kremlin naval base, according to information from a naval analyst.

Submarine analyst HI Sutton spoke for the first time about dolphins to the US Naval Institute last Wednesday (27). He claims that two enclosures with aquatic mammals were transferred to the port of Sevastopol, in Crimea, in February, at the time of the invasion of Ukraine, according to the American newspaper The Washington Post.





According to the analyst, dolphins can be used to fight Ukrainian divers who try to enter the port with the aim of sabotaging Russian warships. Both the United States and Russia have trained these animals to perform the same function.

Since the 1960s, the US Navy has trained dolphins and sea lions to help protect against undersea threats. According to experts, dolphins have the most sophisticated sonar known to science, which makes it relatively easy for them to detect mines and other potentially dangerous objects on the ocean floor that are difficult to detect with electronic sonar.





Russia reportedly used the Sevastopol base during the Soviet era to train dolphins for military purposes, such as planting explosives on ships or searching for mines. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the facility in Crimea was used by Ukraine to train these animals for therapy sessions. Moscow resumed this type of training after taking control of the port city in 2014, the Moscow Times reported at the time.

In 2019, a white whale emerged in Norway using a harness, leading local marine experts to speculate that they had found a mammal that was part of a Russian naval training program, according to media reports. The whale was nicknamed Hvaldimir by locals – it is a combination of the Norwegian word for “whale” and the first name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.







* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



