Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelensky during the first hours of the invasion – Ground Forces

Interview with Time magazine reveals that Russian troops made two attempts to storm the presidential compound while Zelensky and his family were inside

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the opening hours of the invasion.

Zelensky was widely praised for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the leading figures who want to be seen in his company.

But his time as leader of a country under attack from a far more powerful neighbor could have ended just hours after the invasion began, according to interviews in Time magazine.

Speaking to reporter Simon Shuster, who spent a fortnight at the presidential compound in Kiev, Zelensky described how Russian troops came close to finding him and his family as they tried to take over the capital’s government district on the first day of the conflict.

While many of his memories of those early hours remained “fragmented,” Zelensky said the dawn of February 24 stood out.

After the bombing began, he and his wife, Olena Zelenska, went to tell their daughter, 17, and son, nine, to prepare to flee their home. “We woke them up,” Zelensky told Time. “It was loud. There were explosions there.”

The Ukrainian military told Zelensky that Russian strike teams parachuted into Kiev to kill or capture him and his family. “Before that night, we had only seen these things in the movies,” Andriy Yermak, his chief of staff, told the magazine.

Shooting broke out around the government quarter as night fell on the first day of the war, Shuster wrote. “Guards inside the compound turned off the lights and brought in bulletproof vests and assault rifles for Zelensky and about a dozen of his aides.”

One of the few officers who knew how to use the weapons was Oleksiy Arestovych, a veteran of Ukraine’s military intelligence service. “He was an absolute madhouse,” Arestovych told Time. “Automatic for all.”

Russian troops made two attempts to break into the compound while Zelensky’s family was still inside, according to Shuster.

The following night, after turning down offers of a safer environment — including an evacuation by American and British forces that would allow him to establish a government in exile — Zelensky went out into the courtyard to record a now famous video message on his phone.

At that moment, Zelensky said he became really aware of his role in the war. “You understand that they are watching,” he told the magazine. “You are a symbol. You need to act the way the head of state should act.”

