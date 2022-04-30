Saturday (30) is the ‘D-Day’ of vaccination against influenza and measles in Brazil | National Journal

This Saturday (30) there will be a joint effort to vaccinate Brazilian children. Protection is against the flu and measles.

To keep the vaccination record in order, every day is a day.

“No, you can’t. The vaccine is very important. I don’t delay at all”, says Maria Ferreira Silva, Enzo’s mother.

But in the calendar of the Ministry of Health, this Saturday (30) is an important date throughout Brazil. The “D” day of vaccination against influenza and measles. Health professionals, the elderly and children from six months to under five years old will be vaccinated..

“In my time it was much more difficult, but today they have that facility. So, you have to enjoy it”, compares the retired Marilda Lopes.

The campaign comes at a time when the flu is advancing. Influenza cases recorded in the first three months of 2022 are already more than half of all last year. And doctors say the little ones are at risk for complications.

In 2019, before the pandemic, 24.5% of the reported cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, caused by Influenza, were in children under 6 years of age, with 1,797 needed hospitalization.

Health authorities are concerned because Brazil has not been able to reach the target of vaccinating children against the flu for some years. Last year, only four states managed to immunize at least 90% of children under five: Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Espírito Santo and Santa Catarina.

In 2021, the total number of vaccinated in this age group in the country did not reach 77%.

Pediatrician and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Renato Kfouri, says that it is urgent to increase these numbers: “Not vaccinating children is putting them at risk precisely at the moment of greatest vulnerability, in early childhood, and at a moment of return to circulation. of people, return to activities and the relationship of children in schools. It’s time to vaccinate to protect before winter, flu and other diseases “.

In São Paulo, a campaign launched this Friday (29) focuses only on children.

Infectologist Rosana Richtmann explains that it is important for parents to be aware of the danger: “We spent two years, 2020, 2021, two years where the perception of the risk of flu went away. And it’s exactly the opposite. We have to think that we have a generation now that has gone two years without creating antibodies to various aggressive agents.”

And even Monica’s Gang appeared to remind us that the vaccine is fundamental.

“With this, we are collaborating in some way to reach adults, children too, for them to get used to the idea of ​​vaccination”, highlights Mauricio de Sousa, cartoonist.