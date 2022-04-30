Saturday is D-Day for vaccination against influenza, measles and covid | News | Health

Date marks the opening of new groups for influenza and reinforces the need to complete the vaccination schedule of the others

The Municipal Secretary of Health, following the national immunization calendar, holds this Saturday, 30, the D-Day of Vaccination against influenza, measles and covid. It will be from 8 am to 4 pm, in all health units in the municipality, including the four districts and the village of Branápolis. It is important to take the vaccination card for updating.

D-Day marks the opening of a new phase of the influenza vaccine, which will be available to the following groups: elderly people over 60 years of age; health workers; children from 6 months to under 5 years old; pregnant women; postpartum women (women up to 45 days after childbirth); patients with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions; people with permanent disabilities; teachers; security and rescue forces; armed forces; truck drivers; urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers; and port workers.

Measles immunization can be done in health workers and children aged 6 months to under 5 years. The vaccine against covid will be available in all doses to complete the vaccination schedule in the places where they are distributed according to the immunizing agent (anapolis.go.gov.br/vacinacao-em-anapolis).

In all situations, proof of inclusion in the groups will be required, such as a medical report; prescription of medications for continuous use; identification as a carrier of a permanent disease; documents that prove the exercise of work (only a council document is valid), and in the case of a self-employed professional, present proof of exercise.

Influenza and measles vaccination sites:

Unit Dr. Illion Fleury Jr

Maracanazinho

Boa Vista/Santa Isabel

São Carlos

Garden of the Americas

Nook of the Sun

North Village

Guanabara Garden

Santa Maria of Nazareth

JK

Lourdes neighborhood

Tropical

St. Lawrence

Garden of Olives

swiss garden

san jose

Vila Fabril

Paradise

Vila União

Vivian Parque

calixtopolis

Saint Vincent

Munir Calixto

Vila Formosa

Joao Luiz de Oliveira

Green arch

Rainbow

Dom Manuel

calixtolândia

Vila Esperança

Filostro Machado

Saint Anthony

Maracanã

alexandrina

Flags

Itamaraty Annex

Adriana Parque

Pyrenees Park

Lopes da Fonseca Abbey

goialândia

interland

souzania

Joanapolis

Branapolis