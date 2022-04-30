Scary video shows coyote attacking child on American beach – Monet

+



Coyote attacks a child on a beach in the USA (Photo: reproduction)

Meryl Streep received one of her 21 Oscar nominations for ‘A Cry in the Dark’, a film in which a mother must prove her innocence when she is accused of the death of her daughter, who was the victim of a dingo attack, a species of wild canid found. in Australia. The film, inspired by the true story of Lindy Chamberlain Creighton, is shocking only because it makes us imagine the animal’s violent attack, but a video that went viral on the networks shows a child being violently attacked by a coyote on an American beach. But, fortunately, in this case, the animal’s lunge was not fatal.

Huntington Beach, California (Photo: reproduction twitter)

Shocking footage from cameras installed on the beach to capture the activity of surfers captured the terrifying moment when a child was attacked by a coyote on a southern California beach, while two adults oblivious to the attack were just yards away. The animal, also known as a prairie wolf and a plain coyote, attacked the girl’s face and immediately knocked her to the ground as she played near the water in Huntington Beach, according to video obtained by broadcaster KMPH.

With the child on the ground, the animal starts to roll its body from side to side, until it mounts its body in a position of domination, something very common in territorial disputes of these animals. Meanwhile – and this was the most shocking detail pointed out by incredulous netizens on social media – two adults watched the waves crash. After about 14 seconds – which seems like an eternity – the woman turns her head and notices the attack, scaring the animal away.

Sam Neill and Meryl Streep in A Cry in the Dark (Photo: Publicity)

The child was rushed to hospital, where she was expected to recover from serious but non-lethal injuries, the agency said. Police later killed two coyotes on the Orange County beach, but the canine that attacked the young woman was not among them, according to the police. KABC-TV.

