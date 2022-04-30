see hypotheses about disease that affects children

posted on 04/29/2022 15:41 / updated on 04/29/2022 15:58



(credit: Pixabay/Reproduction)

An alert from the World Health Organization (WHO), on April 23, alarmed the world about a mysterious, severe hepatitis of unknown cause that affects children. Not yet present in Brazil, the disease has drawn the attention of scientists and some hypotheses are being studied, which revolve around an adenovirus, a possible increase in cases of hepatitis or notification of cases that were not previously recorded.

As of April 21, the WHO pointed to 169 notifications in 11 countries in Europe and one in North America. Cases were reported, in descending order, in the United Kingdom (114), Spain (13), Israel (12), the United States (9), Denmark (6), Ireland (5), the Netherlands (4), Italy (4). ), Norway (2), France (2), Romania (1) and Belgium (1).

The report alerting the world is mainly due to redouble care and encourage in-depth investigations in countries with cases, as there is no history of numbers like these, much less in children – a group that traditionally does not have cases of hepatitis with a severity severe. As of the day the report was released, approximately 10% of diagnosed children had required liver transplantation and one death had been recorded. More common in the range of three to five years, recorded cases range from one month to 16 years of age.

According to the hepatologist at Hospital Brasília Natália Trevizol, hepatitis is defined as an inflammation of the liver that can result from a variety of infectious and non-infectious causes. The infectious agents that can lead to the disease are viruses, such as hepatitis types (A, B, C, D, E) and those that do not have an affinity for the liver, such as herpes and cytomegalovirus. The non-viral causes, according to the professional, include certain drugs and toxic agents. In addition, alcohol abuse can also anticipate a picture of hepatitis.

Differences between common and mysterious hepatitis

The main difference between the disease registered in the 12 countries and common hepatitis is its striking characteristics, which are that it reaches a younger audience and the way it has evolved, in an abrupt way – with little time between infection and aggravation), according to Marcela Santos, PhD in public health and technical coordinator of the Health Situation Room at the University of Brasília (UnB).

What may explain the divergence is that viruses undergo several mutations over time and represent a complex issue to be evaluated without further laboratory studies. “It’s almost a lottery, whether or not we’re facing a new strain. If it is adapting to a specific profile, it is still too early to say. Despite this, we know that it is possible that there is an interrelation between mutations, interactions of the virus with other pathogens that may indeed be leading to a change in its characteristics and facilitating the development and worsening of the disease”, explains the researcher.

Symptoms

The common symptoms of the disease are malaise, tiredness, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, fever, yellowing of the skin and mucous membranes, darkening of the urine and pain. However, in the manifestation recorded in childhood cases that intrigue specialists, the main symptoms are acute hepatitis and inflammation in the liver, with high levels of enzymes in the organ and gastrointestinal symptoms present. In many cases, diarrhea and vomiting are common, followed by severe manifestations of the disease and jaundice, or yellow skin, caused by excess bilirubin, a substance found in bile that, when in excess, can indicate liver problems.

The common forms of viral hepatitis were not detected in any of the cases, which may indicate that it is related to another type of infectious agent, such as adenovirus type 41 — the main hypothesis at the moment, according to hepatologist Natália Trevizol. Despite being one of the main bets of researchers around the world, “we still don’t have confirmation to point out a precise cause”, says Marcela Santos. There are also hypotheses relating to the coronavirus in some way, but without certainty, either.

“The next case-control studies being developed are very important to identify the related factors more precisely”, says the researcher from UnB. Case-control studies are an observational type in which a hypothesis is put to the test and factors are related to identify whether or not there is a relationship between the disease, factors and give a direction to the population.

Vaccination

As there are vaccines for some types of hepatitis (A and B), an important question is whether they, at least, help to improve the body’s immune support against “mystery hepatitis”. Marcela Santos points out that, so far, it is not possible to make such a relationship, but that the vaccine is important to prevent against the types already registered, for which it is intended. “We don’t know if it can bring extra protection, but it’s important anyway,” she adds.

Outlook in Brazil

The cases of the pathology are still very localized and there are no cases registered in Brazil. Despite this, it is known that diseases with viral vectors have a high potential for dissemination, mainly due to the ease of circulation caused by globalization and air transport. This fact led the government of Pernambuco to issue an alert and direct the state’s health network.

“Health care teams, especially pediatrics, should be attentive to children/adolescents aged 16 years or younger, especially those with a report of passing through the affected areas, who have jaundice or symptoms compatible with acute hepatitis”, says an excerpt from the technical note from the State Department. Health Department of Pernambuco, which also recommends a series of tests for suspected cases, including in order to increase the investigation of the disease, with more data available.

The state’s positioning is important so that, in this way, if the disease manifests itself in the country, it is identified early and health authorities can act and identify outbreaks before they spread. “We are not in an alarm situation, but we must pay attention to possible signs and contamination”, recommends the epidemiology analyst from UnB Marcela Santos.

Hygiene care and precautions with sharing materials are essential in any context, on a routine basis. But to prevent the disease, it is even more relevant. Therefore, the World Health Organization (WHO) states, in a note, that “preventive measures for adenovirus and other common infections involve regular hand washing and respiratory hygiene”.

*Intern under the supervision of Sibele Negromonte