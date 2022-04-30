Seven hours of sleep is the ideal amount of time for those over 40, says study

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Fudan, who published their research this Friday (29) in the scientific journal Nature Aging, concluded that seven hours of sleep is the ideal time for middle-aged (on average, 40 to 60 years old) and seniors (over 60) people. Less or more than that can decrease an individual’s cognitive performance and mental health.

Sleep is very important for keeping cognitive functions sharp and having good psychological health, as well as keeping the brain healthy by removing waste from the organ. The pattern of this activity changes as we age, making it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep at night. Sleep deprivation can decrease cognitive functions and even cause psychiatric disorders.

The research, which is a collaboration between British and Chinese researchers, examined data from nearly 500,000 adults aged 38 to 73 from the UK Biobank study. Participants were asked about their sleep patterns, mental health and well-being, and underwent a series of cognitive tests. About 40,000 of the participants also had genetic data and brain imaging available for consultation.

Examining the data, the team found that too little or too much sleep is associated with a decrease in cognitive functions such as information processing speed, visual attention, memory and problem-solving skills. The ideal sleep time would be 7 hours, then, which also helps with mental health, as those surveyed who deviated from this pattern had more symptoms of depression, anxiety and lower general well-being.

The reason for this, scientists believe, lies in the disruption of slow-wave sleep, also called deep sleep. When it is affected, memory consolidation is also affected, because in this case amyloids accumulate – key proteins that, when they have their functioning disrupted, end up “tangling” the brain, which is characteristic in certain forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s. . Lack of sleep can also decrease the brain’s ability to rid itself of toxins.

Links between brain areas involved with brain structure and organ regions involved in cognitive and memory processing, as well as the amount of daily sleep were also found by the scientists, again associated with the 7 hours defined by the study. Previous studies have also linked disruption of sleep patterns with increased inflammation in the body, as well as susceptibility to age-related illnesses in older people.

The cognitive decline that happens as we age may also be linked to sleeping too much or too little, according to scientists. Previous research has also linked sleep duration with the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, in which cognitive decline is a key symptom.

The study authors conclude by stressing the importance of a good night’s sleep at all stages of life, but particularly as we get older. Improving the sleep of older people can be crucial to having a better life, with mental health and well-being and preventing cognitive decline, especially in patients with psychiatric disorders and dementia.

