Solar eclipse happens this Saturday; find out how you can see

Only those people who are in parts of Antarctica and the southernmost regions of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans will be able to see the eclipse with the naked eye, which will take place this Saturday. But you don’t have to be sad, because the event will be broadcast on the National Observatory’s YouTube channel.

The Observatory’s live will start at 3 pm and will bring some other attractions in addition to the astronomical event, such as the promise of participation by astronomer Josina Nascimento and the presentation of the last photos of Mars that, not long ago, also experienced a solar eclipse.

Do you know how an eclipse happens?

This phenomenon occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on our planet. In this area “protected” from light by the Moon, the darkest part will be called the umbra, and, around it, there is a lighter area, called the penumbra.

Therefore, whoever is in the small band covered by the umbra will be able to see a total eclipse. In those areas affected by the penumbra, a partial eclipse can be seen.

how to observe

If you are one of the few with the opportunity to see this eclipse, don’t forget to protect your eyes and remember that sunglasses are not enough. It is necessary to use X-ray plates or photographic films.

It is also possible to go to hardware and building materials stores and buy a solder glass, but be careful, because the shade of this equipment must be at least 14.

In 2022 there will be some similar events, of which April is only the first, but none of them will be observable from Brazil. So, it’s good to stay tuned to the National Observatory channel so you don’t miss any of the transmissions.