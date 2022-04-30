‘Sonic’ Creator Says Square Enix Doesn’t Care About Fans

creator of sonic says Square Enix doesn’t care about the fans, when commenting on the negative result of ‘Balan Wonderworld‘.

Yuji Naka uses their social media to blame the Square Enix and the arzest for the poor result of his last game, stating that he was released unfinished.

“It’s a shame that we released the unfinished work of #BalanWonderworld to the world. I wanted to release it to the world as an action game properly, considering several things. I think Square Enix and Arzest are companies that don’t care about games and their fans.” – It says naka.

The hedgehog is in theaters with ‘SONIC 2: The Movie‘.

in the cast, Ben Schwartz (Sonic), James Marsden (Tone), Tika Sumpter (Maddie), and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) return, while Idris Elba is the main novelty like Knuckles.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, so Tom and Maddie agree to leave him at home while they get a well-deserved vacation. But once that happens, Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.