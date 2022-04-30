Spider-Man has playable demo produced based on EU 5

Unreal Engine 5, a new generation engine developed by Epic Games, is a tool that has been impressing in recent days. Recently, a dev at Toybox Games Studios produced a prototype of the Superman game. Now, even Spider-Man has served as a reference for a tech demo.

Created by youtuber “DWR“, the new demo used the megacity of Matrix Awakens as a base. The gameplay feels pretty free and allows you to play as the neighborhood buddy and even go around hanging from their webs — as well as crawling around buildings. Check the result:

Of course, the production needs a little polishing, as the hero often moves strangely, not to mention the webs that glitch on occasion. On the other hand, the demo serves as a great example of the flexibility of Epic’s new graphics engine.

Interested parties can download Spider-Man tech demo for free to test on computer. But it’s worth the addendum: considering that Unreal Engine 5 is a new generation tool, your PC needs to be up to date and have a good configuration to run the demo without too many problems.

