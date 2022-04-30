The health condition of the teacher who had her body burned by a 10-year-old student is serious – Jornal Pequeno

Teacher Vanúsia de Sousa de Matos, 39, is in serious condition after having part of her body burned by a 10-year-old student. The case took place this Thursday, 28, at the Maria Safira da Silva Municipal School, in Barra do Corda, 346 km from São Luís.

After being treated at the UPA in Barra do Corda, the teacher was transferred to Socorrão I, in São Luís, where she was admitted at the end of the night with 2nd degree burns on 40% of her body.

Vanúsia Matos underwent surgery and is under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Socorrão I.

Although serious, the professor’s clinical condition is clinically stable.

THE CASE

A 10-year-old student poured gasoline and set fire to his teacher, inside the classroom, this Thursday, 28, in the municipality of Barra do Corda, 346 km from São Luís.

Maria Safira da Silva Municipal School teacher, identified as Vanusia de Sousa, 39, was taken to the hospital with 40% of her body burned.

The Municipal Secretary of Education, Ramon Júnior, reported that he was at the UPA where Vanusia was treated, alongside the school psychologist. He said that the student’s act would have been motivated by a reprimand made by the teacher the day before, due to a disagreement with a classmate.

The Civil Police began to investigate the case, and has already discovered that the student bought gasoline at a gas station. Heard by a psychologist and the Municipal Department of Education, the boy said he researched on the internet how to start a fire with the flammable liquid. The intention was to prevent the teacher from telling his mother about the fight with her classmate.

According to the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), the boy cannot be apprehended in the act, because he is not yet a teenager. However, a police procedure will be initiated to investigate all the circumstances of the case.