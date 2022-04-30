The health status of a teacher whose body was burned by a 10-year-old student in MA is serious | maranhão

According to the Municipal Health Department of São Luís (Semus), the teacher had 2nd degree burns on about 40% of her body. With the seriousness of the case, she was transferred from the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the city of Barra do Corda to the Djalma Marques Municipal Hospital (Socorrão I), in the capital of Maranhão.

Vanúsia was admitted to Socorrão I, around 00:49, and was referred to the Surgical Center to perform the necessary procedures. Also according to Semus, the teacher is clinically stable and will be referred to the ICU for better monitoring.

The student, who set the teacher on fire, was heard by a psychologist and by the Municipal Education Department. According to what the Department informed, the student said that on Wednesday (27) he fought with a classmate and the teacher warned him. He also said that he researched the flammable liquid on the internet, which he bought at a gas station and threw it at the teacher, to prevent her from reporting the argument to his mother.