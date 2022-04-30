The West declares war on Russia

Per Antonio Martins

UKRAINE: DOOR TO WORLD WAR III?

How the US Articulates an International Coalition Against Russia. What are the risks of an enlarged conflagration. What changes in the global scenario. What roles could a democratic Brazil play? In the interview above, the opinions of ambassador Celso Amorim

Two opposing narratives have so far sought to interpret the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, which began on February 24. According to Western governments and the media associated with them, this is a brutal act by the Vladimir Putin regime to project its strength onto a weaker nation, resorting to violent means and seeking to divert public attention from its internal difficulties. . Those who seek to understand Moscow’s position have argued, however, that the country was forced into war by the relentless expansion of NATO, the siege of its territory by enemy military bases and the oppression of the majority Russian populations in eastern Ukraine.

Both views, however, may have become obsolete this week. A series of new facts gave the war an entirely new character and transformed it into a conflict that pits Russia, now undisguised, against a coalition of more than thirty countries aligned with Washington. The objective, also openly announced, is to undermine the forces of the only state today capable of militarily opposing US pretensions. If that happens, the US will be free to try to resolve the decline of its economic power and the erosion of its geopolitical hegemony by means of warfare.

The most important event took place on Tuesday (4/26), at the Ramstein military base, which Washington has maintained since 1948 in southwest Germany. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III met with military officials from 33 countries, plus the European Union and NATO. As a result, a Consultative Group on Security in Ukraine was formed, which will meet every month. Austin’s statements about the coalition’s goals are revealing: “to win the current struggle and those to come”, immediately ensuring that the greatest possible volume of arms is sent to Kiev. But there were antecedents. Over the weekend, Austin, the head of the Pentagon, had visited the Ukrainian capital in the company of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on a trip kept secret until the last moment. There, they met with President Zelensky, and held talks whose content was not revealed. From Kiev, both headed for Berlin, where they obtained from the German Defense Minister, Christine Lambrecht, a commitment to supply Ukraine with heavy ordnance – at least 50 tanks.

In the following days, other countries whose governments were present at the Ramstein base (among which military heavyweights such as England and France) also announced the shipment of arms. There is even talk of planes, according to the magazine The Economist. The movement reached its peak this Thursday (4/28) when President Joe Biden asked Congress for new credit, worth US$ 33 billion (in addition to the US$ 13.6 billion already sent), to arm Kiev. And it wasn’t just words. On 4/26, in a sign that sophisticated western weaponry already makes a difference on the war front, long-range missiles fired from Ukraine destroyed Moscow’s military installationson Russian territory, close to the border between the two countries.

The purpose behind this week’s events goes well beyond the conflict in Ukraine. “We want to see Russia weakened,” Secretary Austin said in Kiev on Sunday. The military strategy envisioned to achieve this end – it is now clear – is to prolong and internationalize the war, to prevent Moscow from achieving even a partial victory. In recent weeks, the Kremlin has focused its military operations on eastern and southern Ukraine – the Donbas region, where the Luhansk and Donetsk republics are fighting for independence. Occupying them and ensuring the autonomy of the Russian majority that inhabits them and ending the conflict seemed until recently a feasible objective.

But what if, after that, there can be no withdrawal? What if the Donbas continues to be buffeted by a Ukrainian army fueled by heavy weaponry supplied by more than 30 countries, some of which have far greater economic power than Russia? Would this not lead to an exhaustion of Moscow’s military capabilities and – Washington dreams – to the annulment of its current geopolitical power? Wouldn’t those be right, then, who saw the war, from the beginning, as the result of a provocation by Western governments?

The bet by Washington and its partners, however, is one of extreme risk – for two reasons. In the military arena, Moscow can also opt for an escalation. On Thursday (28/4), the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned the Western powers, saying that “new calls to Ukraine, to target Russian installations, will certainly lead to a tough response from Russia”. . How far will those who try to intensify the war against a nuclear power go?

On the economic front, where the US was thinking of walling up Moscow, there are signs that it could backfire. A week ago, an editorial by the New York Times pondered that, despite being very harsh, the sanctions of Washington and its allies against Russia are not being able to disorganize the country’s economy. The opposite is possible. On 4/27, Gazpron, the Russian state-owned fossil fuel company, announced the cut off of gas supplies to the first two European countries – Poland and Bulgaria – which refused to pay for it in rubles. If the same measure were extended to Germany, the German central bank fears, the result could be an impact of up to 5% of GDP. Furthermore, on 4/28 an unexpected fact scratched the self-confidence of Western governments. The US Department of Commerce revealed that the country’s GDP fell 1.4% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period last year.

Western media narratives suggest that Ukraine is fighting a war of good guys against bad guys. Real life seems to be about to crumble this speech.

