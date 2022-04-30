Three bodies with their hands tied are found near the Ukrainian city of Bucha – 04/30/2022

The bodies of three men with their hands bound and blindfolded, visibly tortured and shot, were found on Friday in a mass grave near the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Kiev police said on Saturday.

“The victims were tortured for a long time … In the end, each was shot in the temple,” Kiev police chief Andriy Nebytov said in a statement.

They had their hands tied, blindfolded and gags placed in their mouths.

The bodies of the three men were found in Myrotske, a town near Bucha, a city in the Kiev region that has become a symbol of the atrocities of the war in Ukraine and where the bodies of many civilians were also found.

“According to preliminary information, the occupants tried to hide evidence of their abuse, threw the bodies in a ditch and covered it with earth,” Nebytov said.

Ukrainian authorities found dozens of bodies in civilian clothes in areas occupied and later abandoned by the Russian army on the outskirts of Kiev.

Ukraine accuses Russian troops of massacres, which the Russian government denies.

This week, Ukrainian justice opened an investigation into 10 soldiers accused of alleged crimes committed in Bucha.