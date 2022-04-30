three more PS1 games appear in the PSN directory

The new PS Plus plans will arrive in Brazil on June 13, offering a catalog of PlayStation classics to subscribers. Last Thursday (28), two PSP and PS1 games appeared in the PSN database. Now, three more titles from Sony’s first console have also emerged.

The names of the time are Mr. Driller, Worms Armageddon and Worms World Party. According to Gematsu publication in twitternine titles have already appeared in some form, either in the Japanese giant’s directory or in age ratings around the world — and the promise is that more than 340 classic games will arrive on the service.

With several classic PlayStation games coming to PS4 and PS5 having already leaked, what PS1, PS2, or PSP games do you want to see made available on PSN? List of leaked games so far: pic.twitter.com/7Kv2HRW8VZ — Gematsu (@gematsu) April 28, 2022

Siphon Filter (SIE)

Siphon Filter 2 (SIE)

Tekken 2 (Bandai Namco)

Worms Armageddon (Team17)

Worms World Part (Team17) PS2 PSP Ridge Racers 2 (Bandai Namco)

Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror (SIE)

Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (SIE)

It is worth remembering that last Friday (22), four games from the Siphon Filter franchise were registered by the South Korean Games Classification and Administration Committee – and, possibly, they will also arrive on the new PS Plus. So far, no PS2 titles have been mentioned.

