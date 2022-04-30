Ukraine launches postage stamp in honor of the Antonov AN-225 plane, see how it will be

AN-225 – Image: Antonov Airlines, via YouTube





The Antonov AN-225 “Mriya” (a word meaning “dream” in Ukrainian), the world’s largest plane and which was destroyed in one of the attacks at Gostomel Airport, Antonov Airlines’ base near Kiev, is being honored in his memory. .

As reported last Monday, April 25, Ukrposhta, Ukraine’s postal service, the “Ukrainian Dream” is the next stamp that is planned to be issued soon.

“This pre-war illustration was drawn by eleven-year-old Sofia Kravchuk from the Volyn region to participate in the ‘What is Ukraine to me?’ contest.

This is the same child who saw our country bright and flowery. So it will be, despite the fact that the occupants managed to destroy the most powerful plane in the world illustrated by Sofia.

After all, the dream was not taken from us. And the history of events will be constantly reminded of this. And soon, on our postage stamp.”described the Ukrposhta.



