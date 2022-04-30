UNA-SUS/UFMA opens enrollment for the course Health of Persons with Disabilities in Adolescence – News

Almost 30% of people with disabilities in Brazil are adolescents, according to IBGE 2019 data. SUS/UFMA has open enrollment for the online course Health of Persons with Disabilities in Adolescence.

Health professionals and others interested in the topic can register until July 11, 2022, through the link.

The course is free and self-instructional and starts immediately.

With a workload of 20 hours, the objective is to contribute to the qualification of comprehensive care for adolescents with disabilities, including aspects such as growth and development; reception and the rehabilitation process; interdisciplinarity and intersectoriality, among other subjects.

The educational offer is the result of a partnership between the Directorate of Technologies in Education (DTED/UFMA), through the Open University of SUS of the Federal University of Maranhão (UNA-SUS/UFMA) and the Ministry of Health – through the General Coordination of Health for Persons with Disabilities (CGSPD/MS).

The offer is made available in an innovative virtual environment, with accessibility features (such as audio description and translation into Libras) and a version for mobile devices. The student will have access to e-books, infographics, as well as illustrated and contextualized learning situations and a selection of complementary materials on the subject.

