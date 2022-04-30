US Army ‘returns’ birthday cake it stole from Italian in 1945

Meri Mion was 13 years old when US soldiers, fighting nearby Germans, stole the cake from a window in Italy.

The US Army gave an Italian woman a birthday cake — to replace one that US soldiers stole from her while she was chilling in a window 77 years ago.

Meri Mion – who turns 90 this Friday (29/4) – was 13 years old when her village of San Pietro, near Vicenza, in the Veneto region, saw fighting between American troops and German soldiers.

Meri’s mother made her a birthday cake, but it was taken away by the opportunistic—and presumably hungry—Americans.

Mion said she would share the substitute cake with her relatives.

“Let’s eat this dessert with all my family, remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget,” she said.

Cake with happy birthday message

The US Army delivered the cake at a ceremony on Thursday (28/4) in Giardini Salvi, Vicenza, alongside military personnel, local officials and residents.

Sergeant Peter Wallis, who delivered the cake, said it was “a little weird” to replace the stolen goods, “but it makes me feel good.”

At the ceremony, Colonel Matthew Gomlak, commander of the US Army garrison in Italy, spoke about the 1945 fighting between US and German forces on Corso San Felice and Fortunato in Vicenza.

At least 19 American soldiers were killed or wounded, and several American tanks were destroyed.

Local Italians offered American troops bread and wine.

“This warm welcome from the people of Vicenza continues to this day,” says Colonel Gomlak.

Sergeant Wallis (right) and Colonel Gomlak (left) deliver cake to Meri Mion

The night before her birthday, all those years ago, Mion hid with her mother in the attic of their farm while fighting raged nearby.

The next morning, her mother made the cake. But “his happiness of hers turned to disappointment later, when the resourceful American soldiers fled with [ele]”, said Colonel Gomlak.

A video on the US Army’s website shows Mion wiping away her tears as she received the cake, as “Happy Birthday” was sung in Italian and English.

