US starts training Ukrainians in Germany

The US began training Ukrainian armed forces in Germany. The information was released by the US Department of Defense today, during a press conference.

John Kirby said the effort “will build on the initial artillery training that Ukrainian forces have already received elsewhere”. Ukrainians will also be trained to use radar systems and armored vehicles, which were recently announced as part of security assistance packages.

According to Kirby, Germany is one of about three locations used by the US to train Ukrainians abroad. The spokesman, however, did not disclose the others.

In addition, he explained that “most of the training” will be conducted by the Florida National Guard. These soldiers were already training Ukrainians before the Russian invasion.

“The recent meeting of these Florida National Guard members with their Ukrainian counterparts, we are told, was an emotional reunion given the strong bonds that formed while living and working together before temporarily separating in February,” Kirby said.

Image: UOL Art

US criticizes Putin’s invitation to G20 summit

The United States has criticized Indonesia’s decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the upcoming G20 summit, scheduled for November 15-16, in Bali.

“Putin should not have been invited,” US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told CNN. Hours earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo had confirmed that both Putin and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had been called to the summit.

Putin has isolated Russia and must pay the consequences for what he has done and is doing

John Kirby, US Department of Defense spokesperson

Russia, however, remains a member of the G20, despite pressure from Western countries to suspend her from the group. The other 19 members are South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, United States, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom, Turkey and the European Union, in addition to Indonesia, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20.