US urges nationals not to fight in Ukraine after American’s death – News

The Pentagon asked Americans on Friday (29) to give up going to Ukraine after the death of a US citizen. U.S who traveled to Eastern Europe to fight Russian forces.

Willy Joseph Cancel, who was 22 and apparently murdered on Monday, arrived in Ukraine in mid-March, his mother, Rebecca Cabrera, said in an interview with CNN.

“We continue to urge Americans not to travel to Ukraine,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN, calling the news “harrowing” and offering his support to the family of the deceased.





“This is an ongoing war zone, […] It’s not a place Americans should go,” he reiterated.

Rebecca Crabera said her son “wanted to go there because he believed in the cause that Ukraine is fighting for and wanted to be a part of it to contain [a ameaça] there and not let it get here”.

Cancel leaves a wife and a 7-month-old son, according to the American press. Brittany confirmed her husband’s death in a statement sent to various media outlets, in which she highlighted the “value” of Willy Cancel and called him a “hero”.

Cancel was a former Marine who joined a private paramilitary company and volunteered to travel to Ukraine.

A British citizen has also died in Ukraine and another is missing, a spokesman for the British Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.





Both men were fighting as volunteers with the Ukrainian army, according to British media.

shortly after the Russia invaded UkraineOn February 24, President Volodmyr Zelensky called for the formation of an “international legion” of foreign volunteers to help defend Ukraine.

In early March, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba mentioned the number of 20,000 foreign volunteers who had joined forces with his country to fight in the war.



