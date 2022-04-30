Vaccines against covid can be purchased by the private sector without donating to SUS

How end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) of covid-19decreed in February 2020 by the federal government, the private health network — clinics and companies — may buy vaccines against covid-19with no need to donate to the SUS (Unified Health System), from May.















According to information from “Folha de S. Paulo”, the AstraZeneca Brasil already prepares the first doseswhich are due to be delivered to private clinics in May.

Geraldo Barbosa, president of ABCVac (Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics), highlights: “The volume of doses, prices and when exactly the doses will be available in the clinics have not yet been closed, because it depends on the purchase of each clinic”.

In a note, AstraZeneca Brasil details: “The first doses should be delivered to institutions in May. As for the availability to the final public, it is up to each institution”.

for now, the Pfizer and Janssen are not negotiating with the private sector and maintain supply exclusively to the federal government.

already the coronavacproduced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, does not apply to marketing, since it is an immunizer with emergency use registration at Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). The Ministry of Health requests that Anvisa evaluate the possibility of using Coronavac after the end of the Spin

The president of ABCVac also declares a possible Provisional Measure to regulate sales. However, those responsible for the issue at the Ministry of Health report that the legal department of the portfolio does not consider it necessary.