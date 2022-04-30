Video shows how object is removed from inside the stomach of a python – Metro World News Brasil

This week, Australia Zoo released stunning footage that shows the task force pulling a dog collar out of a python that swallowed it after mistaking it for prey.

According to Yahoo News, vets called in to remove the items from its stomach saved the snake from surgery and were able to remove the object with an endoscope. They reported that she had the collar on her stomach for a few days.

The snake that calls Pablo ate the object in someone’s backyard. The procedure was a success and she was released shortly after the procedure.

“I’m sure Pablo is much more comfortable with it now. Fortunately, there were no dogs attached to the other end. And we just examined him every day, looking into his mouth. There are just a few bruises. (…) And he even ate, which is a big step in the right direction,” said one of the vets.

The scent of an animal could be one of the factors that motivated the python to mistake an object for prey.

In 2021, a video showing a carpet python found inside a house swallowing a blanket after mistaking it for the family dog ​​went viral in Australia.

Check out more: Video showing man putting the head of a large snake in his mouth goes viral around the world

The animal used the blanket to sleep and the snake associated the scent, so it ended up attacking the wrong target. Wild animal capturer Stuart McKenzie of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers was the one who came across the scene and explained on social media what happened.

He reported that the python had already swallowed half a meter of blanket when it impressively regurgitated the fabric. She was released into the wild to search for real prey.

This species of snake is not venomous and can grow up to four meters in length, so they feed on birds, mice, lizards and medium-sized mammals such as skunks, swallowing them completely.

See all the videos and texts about anacondas or other impressive snakes!