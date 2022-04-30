Vietnam opens dizzying glass bridge between two mountains | Tourism and Travel

A huge glass suspension bridge spanning 632 meters between two mountains was inaugurated this Friday (29), in Vietnam, which conveys the sensation of walking in the void about 150 meters above a forest.
“Looking down is a little scary at first, but you have to move forward with confidence, and that’s great,” described visitor Nguyen Thi Trang.
Vietnam opens the Bach Long glass bridge, suspended between two mountains in Moc Chau district, Son La province (Photo: Nhac Nguyen/AFP)
Named Bach Long (“white dragon” in Vietnamese), the tourist attraction is located in the province of Son La, in the northwest of the country. The structure skirts one side of the mountain until it ends in a suspension bridge over a spectacular valley.
The base of the bridge is made of French-made tempered glass, with a maximum capacity of up to 450 people at a time. According to the operators, it is the largest glass structure in the world, surpassing the suspension bridge in Guangdong, China, which is 526 meters long.
In May, representatives of the Guinness Book of Records will announce whether or not they authenticate the new mark.
