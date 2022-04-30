Waiting time in health units in Curitiba reaches 4 hours this Thursday (28) | Paraná

Several health units in Curitiba registered a queue and high waiting time for service this Thursday (28).

An investigation of the RPC pointed out that in at least three units, the waiting time ranged from 3 to 4 hours. These were the cases of the Pinheirinho, Boqueirão and Sítio Cercado units.

“Lots of people waiting, child, you crying… And nothing to be called. There was a mother who gave up, with a child on her lap”, said a patient, who reported having waited 4 hours to be seen at Sítio Cercado.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the high demand for care, especially children with respiratory symptoms, has increased the waiting time for less severe cases.

Faced with the problem, from Friday (29), 11 health units in the capital will be exclusive, indefinitely, for care of mild and moderate respiratory symptoms in children and adults. See list below.

Check the list of 11 units that will serve adults and children

Patients with severe symptoms should seek the Emergency Care Units.

Cases evaluated with mild : runny nose, cough and sore throat

: runny nose, cough and sore throat Cases rated as moderate: fever above 37, vomiting and shortness of breath

According to the municipality, residents of Curitiba with mild respiratory symptoms can also opt for teleconsultation, by calling 3350-9000. The call center is open from Sunday to Sunday, from 8 am to 8 pm.

Number of cases of respiratory diseases increased

Of the 11 exclusive units, nine will not apply flu and Covid-19 vaccines. The exception is for the unit Ombudsman Pardinho and mother from Curitiba.

Opening hours will be Monday through Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm, and on Saturday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Bairro Novo Health Unit

Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791 – Sítio Cercado

Cajuru Sanitary District

Iracema Health Unit

Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia

Porta Sanitary District

Santa Amelia Health Unit

Rua Berta Klemtz, 215 – Fazendinha

Santa Felicidade Sanitary District

São Braz Health Unit

Rua Antônio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

Boqueirão Health District

Vila Hauer Health Unit

Rua Waldemar Kost, 650 – Hauer

Pinheirinho Sanitary District

Rua Theofhilo Mansur, 500 – New World

Boa Vista Health District

Jardim Aliança Health Unit

Rua José Ursolino Filho, 646 – Santa Candida

Campo Alegre Health Unit

Avenida das Industrias, 1749 – Industrial City

Tatuquara Sanitary District

Rio Bonito Health Unit

R. Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana

Main Health District

Mother Curitibana Health Unit (children’s exclusive care)

Rua Jaime Reis, 331 – Alto do São Francisco

Ouvidor Pardinho Health Unit (exclusive service for adolescents, adults and the elderly)

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho

This Thursday, the city government announced a restructuring package to reduce the impact of the usual increase in respiratory diseases on the city’s health services with the arrival of autumn and winter.

Throughout the week, SMS also articulated the activation of pediatric beds in hospitals in the SUS network. Ten beds were activated at the Evangelical University Hospital and ten more are being activated at the Hospital de Clínicas.

Next Monday (2), SMS starts the gradual activation of 30 beds at Hospital Bairro Novo. On the same day, ten will be activated and the others during the week.

Another measure will be the cancellation of elective pediatric surgeries in hospitals accredited to SUS, this move will allow the activation of new pediatric beds.

Increase in pediatric care

In January, 19% of the 93,248 services provided by the UPAs in Curitiba were children, in April, of the 65,346 consultations, 35% were children, an increase of 84% in the percentage of child care.

Registered child care has as main causes, symptoms of respiratory infections and other viral and bacterial infections.