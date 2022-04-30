What is cognitive reserve, which must be strengthened to protect the brain from disease

It is a concept that originated in the late 1980s as a result of a very revealing study. Scientists analyzed the brains of a group of people and found changes typical of having suffered from late-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

However, during their lifetime, these individuals did not show any symptoms of the disease. But what could be behind it?

“They had a large enough cognitive reserve to compensate for the damage and continue to function normally”, says Harvard Health Publishing, a publication of the Harvard University School of Medicine (USA) in the article “What is cognitive reserve?”.

Another study also found that people with greater cognitive reserve may better avoid the symptoms of degenerative brain changes associated with dementia or other brain diseases such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis or stroke.

