What is the best time of day to lose weight?

Lose weight will not be enough with a feed healthy, is that the exercise will be essential, whether high-impact or low-impact. But, in addition to knowing in detail what to eat, it is essential to know at what time of day we should practice sports to lose weight as this will have a significant impact on metabolism.

Consequently, we invite you to continue reading when is the ideal time to burn more fat and calories.



It is nothing new that the exercise will not only be important for lose weight , as it will also benefit health in several aspects, preventing obesity, the accumulation of high cholesterol and reducing the risks of hypertension, for example. But if our main objective is lose weight it will be important to know the time of day when we should train.

According to a study carried out by the University of California, the best time to to exercise it is in the morning, as it accelerates metabolism, in addition to being very positive for mood and reducing stress.

The argument is that training will generate dopamine, serotonin and endorphins, happiness hormones that can help you feel good for the rest of the day.



Likewise, scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel say that the best time of day to exercise and lose weight It’s late afternoon and early evening.

These scholars explain that at this time physical activity is more efficient because oxygen consumption is lower, strength and endurance are greater, as well as body temperature is a little higher, which causes the body to burn more calories.

Last but not least, a study published in the Journal of Physiology considers that a good time to to exercise with the aim of lose weight and at night. In this case, the arguments are that, in addition to burning fat, the person will feel more tired from everything he has done throughout the day, so when he goes to sleep, he will rest better.

