Who are the 6 Russian tycoons who died under suspicious circumstances? – 04/30/2022

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, six Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin have died in suspicious circumstances: the deaths are blamed on suicides but could also be murders in disguise, according to observers accustomed to the Russian leader’s known methods of revenge.

All were executives at companies like Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The hypothesis of suicide may be related to the fear of bankruptcy, because of Western sanctions. But possible assassinations, motivated by betrayal of President Putin, cannot be ruled out, according to analysts.

The data were compiled by the French press, which considered the similarities between the cases too great not to arouse suspicion. The newspaper Le Figaro points out that the six Russian billionaires and their families were found dead in circumstances that police investigations have not yet been able to clarify.

In all cases, the modus operandi observed by the investigators suggests a suicide or a family crime. However, the profile of the victims and their proximity to the Kremlin, combined with the succession of deaths, raise doubts.

Who are they?

The 55-year-old former chief executive of Novatek, Russia’s second-largest gas company, was found dead on April 20, hanged in the garden of a mansion in Lloret del Mar, Spain, next to the stabbed corpses of his wife. Natalya, 53, and daughter Maria, 16.

The Spanish police are investigating the hypothesis of a double homicide perpetrated by the oligarch, followed by suicide. Protosenya was worth more than $400 million.

The day before, on April 19, the bodies of Avaev, former vice president of Russian bank Gazprom and former Kremlin official, and those of his wife and daughter were discovered in a Moscow apartment.

The corpses were riddled with bullets. As a gun was found next to Vladislav’s body and the apartment was locked from the inside, the police prioritize the hypothesis of suicide.

A 60-year-old Gazprom director was found dead in the bathroom of his St Petersburg home in late January. A letter evoking the version of suicide was found at the scene.

The 61-year-old deputy director of Gazprom was found hanged in a chalet also in the St. Petersburg region.

A 66-year-old oil tycoon was found hanged in the garage of his mansion in suburban London.

A former employee of the medical equipment company MedStom, found dead in his apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, in the Volga district, along with his wife and two children aged 4 and 10, complete the frightening list.

No traces of fighting or home invasion were recorded. And in the cases of Alexander Tyulyakov and Leonid Shulman, farewell letters found near the bodies are considered as evidence supporting the thesis of suicides.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich Image: Andrew Winning/Reuters

poisoning history

However, the fact that these deaths took place in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which led to the multiplication of European Union economic sanctions against Russian oligarchs, in particular the freezing of their assets, adds to the suspicions.

This wave of deaths raises controversy in the context of the invasion of Ukraine, in which Russian billionaires are forced to reaffirm or not their loyalty to Vladimir Putin.

Recently, the president of the Chelsea football team, Roman Abramovich, also claimed to have been poisoned, after a meeting in Ukraine.

While Russian-intelligence-sponsored elimination operations are mentioned by the relatives of these oligarchs, the sudden and ensuing deaths may continue to get more people talking despite Moscow’s crackdown.

Since the 2000s, when he assumed the presidency of Russia, Putin has been accused of having his opponents poisoned. Under the umbrella of the Federal Security Service of that country, the practice would be a tradition inherited from the times of the extinct USSR (Soviet Union).

One of the first cases of poisoning under his rule occurred in September 2004, when opposition candidate in the Ukrainian presidential election, Viktor Yushchenko, became seriously ill and had his face disfigured, but survived.

Biden wants to confiscate assets

The US government proposed on Thursday (28) to use the assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by the invasion of Moscow troops in the country.

The liquidation of “kleptocratic” assets would allow “transfer” to Kiev the profits generated to “remediate the damage (caused to Ukraine) by the Russian invasion”, the White House said in a statement.

In addition to allowing the sale of goods and “transferring” the money to Ukraine, Biden also suggested creating an administrative authority responsible for this.

The proposal will be sent to Congress.

(With RFI and international agencies)