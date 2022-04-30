Youtuber causes plane crash to gain views and loses pilot’s license – News

A YouTuber has been accused of purposely causing a plane crash to gain views on the social network. As a result, the United States air authorities hunted for the subject’s license – who, as the social network booklet seems to send, published a new video on the subject warning that he will be out of flight for a while.

Trevor Jacob was an Olympic snowboarder turned successful YouTuber. Last December, he published a video called I Crashed My Plane (“I crashed my plane”, in free translation), which reached almost 2.5 million views.

In the video, the plane crashes into the mountains of California’s Los Padres National Forest shortly after Jacob parachuted from the aircraft.





The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration, USA) analyzed the images and concluded that the accident was intentional.





“On November 24, 2021 [dia da gravação]you demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft just to record footage of the accident,” the FAA statement sent to Jacob reads.

The clues left by the youtuber were several. After the plane’s propeller stopped, Jacob did not try to restart it or do any other emergency procedures. Furthermore, he did not even notify the nearest air controllers of the upcoming accident. And, like a good youtuber, he recovered the plane’s cameras after the crash.

Jacob also wore a parachute, which he had not done on several previous flights, and filmed the jump using a selfie stick, a demonstration that he had planned everything.





Even other youtubers criticized him and said that the punishment should have been applied sooner, and even more severely. In the video’s comments, Jacob was also heavily criticized for the successful recording.

With the flight permit revoked, Jacob cannot take another permit for a period of one year.



READ BELOW: Youtuber destroys entire neighborhood sewer after filling bathtub with gel



