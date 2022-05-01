9 Signs You Need Rest | mental health

Home office, hybrid work, face-to-face, housework, being a mother, father, friend, pet owner, phew! There are many daily demands, and some we impose ourselves, sometimes without realizing how much they consume energy and even our health. The economic crisis, pandemic times and changes in work relationships, among other factors, generate constant tension. After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, problems such as anxiety and depression have increased as a result of confinement and mental health concerns have entered the Brazilian’s radar. But how to detect when you’ve reached your limit? THE I Athlete talked to a psychologist and a sports doctor to help us recognize some signs to watch out for.

Due to the overload of tasks and a hectic dynamics in life, many do not listen to the messages that the body itself sends. According to psychologist Larissa Meilick, when your body exceeds its ability to process information and suffers some mental consequences, it can give several signs. She highlights the first seven, and sports doctor Fábio Peralta also highlighted two other signs that can be taken into account by the “fatigue” alert. Shall we meet them?

1. Lack of concentration

Cognitive ability decreases, which can cause lack of focus and memory. Many people tend to want to force the mind to produce. But this is unproductive. Sometimes all the mind needs is a break. In this case, the practice of meditation can be a game changer. Have you ever tried meditating? It brings several benefits.

– Cognitive Behavioral Therapy helps you look for ways to redirect attention, rebuild beliefs and feel again able to perform tasks and even be sociable with other people and serves as a treatment for lack of concentration – explains the specialist.

Sleeping poorly is a problem in many people’s lives, whether due to insomnia or excessive sleep. At some point in their lives, many adults experience short-term (acute) insomnia that lasts for days or weeks. It usually results from stress or a traumatic event. But some people have long-term (chronic) insomnia that lasts a month or more. Insomnia may be the main problem, or it may be associated with other illnesses or medications. And even those who sleep through the night can suffer from poor, unrefreshing sleep. You know when we wake up after a normal night’s sleep, but it feels like we haven’t even slept?

– Simple changes to your daily habits can usually help. Stopping in time is a sign of wisdom and love for yourself, for those who depend on you and those who care about you – he commented.

Signs and symptoms of insomnia can include:

Difficulty falling asleep at night;

Waking up during the night;

Waking up before the alarm clock;

Unrefreshing feeling of sleep;

Daytime fatigue (tiredness) or drowsiness;

Difficulty sustaining attention or concentrating;

Propensity for greater forgetfulness of tasks;

Irritability, depression or anxiety;

Increase in errors or accidents.

Some simple changes:

Increase sun exposure. But don’t forget the sunscreen!

Avoid electronic devices before bed;

Don’t drink caffeinated coffee and teas at night, eat chocolate or smoke. All have stimulant substances;

Exercise regularly;

Separate time and the work and rest environment.

– There are two general ways of treating insomnia: non-pharmacological and pharmacological. The non-pharmacological one is called CBT-I (cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia), which is the standard conduct and first-choice treatment for insomnia, both alone and in the form associated with pharmacological therapy – he explains.

3. Feeling of exhaustion

When we feel constant fatigue, it is a sign that the body and mind need to rest. The exhausting and intense routine, without moments of self-care, can generate physical and mental exhaustion, and even Burnout (professional burnout syndrome).

– To avoid this type of situation: respect your limits, include breaks during the day and practice relaxing activities. One of them may be the inclusion of Mindfulness meditation – he recommends.

According to studies, the practice of mindfulness (a state of mindfulness in the present moment) is identified as a strategy that contributes to work performance, emotional structuring, reduction of emotional exhaustion and Burnout, involvement at work and improvement in social relationships.

Another important thing, especially in times of home office, is to separate work time from leisure time, meal time, etc. Having a routine is essential, no mixing up the seasons and ending up eating in front of the computer or working well beyond your schedule. Separating time and the work and rest environment is essential, even when working from home.

4. Bad mood and irritability

Impatience and irritability tend to increase when we are tired and stressed.

– Take a deep breath, your body may be telling you that you need more tranquility and rest. Seek professional help from a psychologist you trust. Exercise your spiritual intelligence. Also, how about meditating and seeking to do diaphragmatic breathing. In it, you breathe in air for four seconds, hold that air in your diaphragm for seven seconds and release it all in six seconds saying the word peace – teaches the doctor.

Tiredness and stress can make it difficult for you to remember simple information. If you notice that you often forget about everyday things like where you put your keys or you don’t remember to add a basic ingredient when you cook, you find it a challenge to honor commitments and end up canceling them due to tiredness or self-demand or forgetfulness, it’s because you probably need to. Take a break to reset your mind.

– Memory and concentration can be trained with exercises and activities that activate the brain, such as reading a book, taking a new course or simply doing a crossword puzzle, for example. Meditation is also an exercise that stimulates and facilitates the maintenance of focus – comments Larissa.

Anxiety and tiredness often go together, one being the cause of the other. If a person suffers from frequent anxiety or stress, their body is flooded with stress hormones, particularly cortisol; this can lead to tiredness as well as lack of sleep.

– Physical activity, a healthy diet, regular sleep and relaxation exercises can help reduce anxiety. Joining a support group can also help. To effectively control symptoms, it is recommended to avoid caffeine, alcohol and nicotine.

See a doctor immediately in the following cases:

Suicidal thoughts;

Inability to work or perform day-to-day activities.

Make an appointment with a doctor in the following cases:

Inability to work or maintain relationships;

Abuse of alcohol or other substances;

Feeling of sadness and discouragement.

7. Stimulant addiction

Too much caffeine, alcohol, tobacco, sugar, energy drinks, medication or some illicit drug: tricking the body with stimulants only offers a temporary solution to tiredness. In fact, in the long run there is a high chance that they will make the situation worse. This is exactly why over time we need an increasing dose of these stimulants to achieve the same effect.

– To treat addiction there is nothing more important than having the help of a professional. All are signs that bring the idea of ​​mental fatigue, that is, the mind needs rest as well as the body. Just taking a vacation isn’t enough when your life is too fast-paced. It’s just a few days of rest within a schedule full of commitments that constantly lead to exhaustion – explains the psychologist.

Put on some relaxing music;

Have priorities to relieve stress;

Accept what you cannot change;

It is important to discover small pleasures that can be inserted into your daily life.

– Since we are BioPsicoSocioSpiritual beings, we recommend a vision and application of multidisciplinary treatment, that is, multidisciplinary treatment is nothing more than a treatment that involves a combination of professionals from different areas with complementary experiences in order to guarantee a better response to the disease in question – highlights.

8. Changes in eating habits

From inappetence (lack of appetite) to different degrees of binge eating, unscheduled changes in eating habits can reveal anxiety triggers that cause eating disorders, leading to the search for a higher caloric or glycemic load (sugar boost). These standards can also compromise organic health as a whole. The ideal is to look for a good nutritionist to adjust the diet and a doctor to assess what led to inappetence or compulsion.

Starting to drink too much is also a sign that something is wrong and the person may be looking for an escape through alcohol.

Headache, muscle and/or joint pain, without correlation with obvious physical trauma, can translate an exacerbated degree of tension that is reflected in the musculoskeletal system, which can compress nerves and generate pain and discomfort.

– Emotional exhaustion, very common nowadays, with the volume and increasing speed of information that circulates among us, has several forms of presentation and different therapeutic approaches. Human beings are not so different from animals that live in a “fight or flight” state, with contemporary stimuli being constant and daily (traffic, work, inflation, unemployment, etc.) – points out the sports doctor.

The first step is to recognize that something is wrong. Even before seeking professional help, a person should observe their surroundings and identify tension triggers to mitigate them.

– Valuing your time with pleasurable activities is a great strategy as an “escape valve”. Try to get away from bad habits (inadequate diet, smoking, alcohol consumption) and try to fill your head with good thoughts. Trying to rescue or discover hobbies, do physical activities, learn new things, create and strengthen healthy family and social bonds… Treating spirituality, whether through religion or mentalization practices (yoga, meditation, breathing exercises) has also shown a good way, according to recent studies – adds Peralta.