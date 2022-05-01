After kidney failure, cycling brought Wilton more health and self-esteem – 05/01/2022

Wilton Silva Freitas, known as Tico, 32, was 24 years old when he was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure and was told by his doctor that he would have to undergo hemodialysis for the rest of his life until he could get a kidney transplant. On the three days a week that he held the sessions, the general service assistant from Campina Verde (MG) woke up at 3 am, left the house at 4 am, and sometimes came back only at 7 pm. With the exhausting routine, he found in cycling a way to distract himself, lose weight and reduce the expenses he had with car fuel. Next, he tells how he discovered and dealt with the disease.

“For six months I had some symptoms that started out mild, but got worse over time: I had headaches, nausea, stomach discomfort and leg cramps. During this period, I also got bloated, but I imagined I was fat.

My parents kept telling me to go to the hospital, but I never did, until one day I got sick and decided to go. After doing several tests, the doctor said I had a serious kidney problem and referred me to a nephrologist.

The next day, I made an appointment with a specialist. The doctor examined me and asked for more tests. Upon seeing the results, he said that I had only 10% of my kidneys working and that I would have to undergo hemodialysis to try to regain kidney function. I got scared and got ready to start the first session that same day.

After a month and a half of treatment, the doctor diagnosed me with chronic kidney failure, at age 24, and explained that I would have to undergo hemodialysis for the rest of my life until I could get a kidney transplant.

Image: Personal archive

I was sad and upset with the news, but I tried not to get down and find some way to deal with that change that was ahead.

He underwent hemodialysis three times a week from 7 am to 10 am. As I live in Campina Verde and the clinic is in another city, in Uberlândia, I would wake up at 3 am, a city hall car would pick me up and my companion at the door at 4 am, and around 12 pm, 1 pm, we were back.

This scheme worked well for two months until I was notified that the city hall would no longer be able to provide a car to transport a single patient, and that from that moment on I would have to go to the sessions taking a minibus that took people from Campina Verde to Uberlândia for consultations.

I took this minibus at the same time, at 4 am, but there were days when I returned home at 7 pm, because I had to wait until everyone returned from the doctors to return to our city. He was extremely tiring and stressful—this situation lasted four years until he changed the mayor.

During this period, I realized that I needed some kind of distraction, occupation and that’s when physical activity came into my life. I had already tried to practice soccer, weight training, swimming, water aerobics, but I didn’t take it seriously, until I fell in love with cycling.

Image: Personal archive

I started cycling for three main reasons: I wanted to exercise regularly, I wanted to lose weight and reduce my expenses —to use the bike instead of the car to do everyday things, like going to the market, bakery, paying the bills— It would help save on fuel. Since I started dialysis, I have been away from work and receive sick pay.

Some townspeople started cycling. I watched some races and felt like cycling too. I bought a simple bike and started slowly, doing 40 minutes a day. In the beginning it was difficult because it was not a habit, but little by little I increased the path and the distance.

At the store where I bought the bike, a group of 10 to 20 beginners was formed and they got together to ride the trails every Monday and Wednesday night. When I managed to get there early from dialysis, I would get some sleep and join the staff. When it was not possible, I would ride alone or with a friend.

Over time, I dedicated myself and perfected myself in cycling, I got a sponsorship from the clinic where I was doing hemodialysis, they gave me a uniform and a monthly allowance. I bought a new bike, helmet, accessories, equipment and participated in competitions. I cycled four times a week, an average of 30 km to 60 km, but I have already done 110 km from one city to another.

I never did any specific follow-up because I am a patient with chronic renal failure and a sports practitioner. The nephrologist and nutritionist only asked me to take some precautions.

Image: Personal archive

The doctor said that as I sweat a lot during exercise, I could drink a little more water than is usually indicated for a patient with kidney disease, but still the intake should be controlled.

Nutri gave me some tips on what to eat during training breaks: brown sugar, cereal bar, carbohydrate gel, caffeine and avoid eating foods rich in potassium and phosphorus.

I confess that sometimes I exaggerated and felt sick while pedaling, I felt nausea, numbness, weakness. I can’t say if it was because of the effects of hemodialysis or because I made more effort than I should have. The fact is that over time I got to know and listen better to my body and my limits. For example, I avoided cycling on session days or took a shorter pedal.

Cycling has brought numerous benefits to my physical and mental health. I gained more disposition, energy, spirit and well-being. I lost 15 kg, cholesterol went down, blood pressure stabilized. I also rescued my self-esteem, proved to myself and others my worth and that I was capable of doing things.

After seven years on hemodialysis, I had a kidney transplant on April 21, 2021. I had some adversities along the way, I was hospitalized for 27 days, I had a second surgery, but the situation was controlled. I’m happy, well and adapting.

Image: Personal archive

Receiving the diagnosis of kidney failure and undergoing dialysis for years can be the end for many patients, the truth is that only those who undergo this treatment know how difficult it is. But one piece of advice I have for these people is: look for an activity that you enjoy and don’t lower your head to the disease.

I found myself in sport, cycling made me a happier person. You can also find something that makes you happy, motivates you and helps you cope better with treatment.”

What is kidney failure?

Chronic kidney disease (CKD), also known as kidney failure, is characterized by kidney damage accompanied by progressive and irreversible loss of kidney function. It is divided into 5 stages, the 5th being the one that requires a kidney function replacement therapy, known as dialysis. In some cases, there is the possibility of recovery of renal function to non-dialysis levels, but these are rare situations.

What precautions should someone with kidney failure take when exercising?

The patient should perform the exercises according to their clinical condition, functional capacity and well-being.

The ideal is to practice physical activity at least three times a week, preferably on non-hemodialysis or post-hemodialysis days, due to the possibility of weakness, tiredness, malaise and indisposition related to hypovolemia (fluid loss) after the session.

Other care involves blood pressure. Every patient must have controlled blood pressure to exercise, as it may rise even higher during activity. Another situation is hypotension, when blood pressure drops below acceptable levels. Another point of attention when training is with vascular access (where the needle is introduced and blood is drawn to perform hemodialysis).

What sports are best for people with kidney failure?

Image: iStock

In general, stretching exercises (such as Pilates), cardiovascular conditioning (such as running), and muscle strengthening exercises (such as weight training) are good options.

However, it is recommended that each patient be evaluated individually by a multidisciplinary team, formed by a nephrologist, cardiologist, physical educator, physical therapist, to decide which sport/activity is most appropriate.

Currently, access to the multidisciplinary team is available in health services, both in private, for those who have a medical plan, and in the public network, where it is possible to refer patients with chronic kidney disease to a cardiologist, physical therapist and physical educator.

Are there any exercises that are contraindicated?

Yes. Chronic renal patients are restricted to high-impact exercises with the possibility of collision, and due to bone fragility, they are at greater risk of falls, fractures and trauma. The assessment of the balance condition is essential for the adequacy of the exercise modality.

What benefits does physical exercise bring to patients with renal failure?

Better control of blood pressure and cardiovascular conditioning, improvement of muscle function and trophy, reduction of interdialytic weight gain, reduction of cramps, bone strengthening, improvement of intestinal functioning, functional capacity and quality of life.

Source: Carina Tramonti de Souzanephrologist at DaVita Renal Treatment in Uberlândia.