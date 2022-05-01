Amid mysterious outbreak, acute hepatitis is confirmed in 10-month-old baby

+



The world is on alert after the sudden increase in cases of acute hepatitis in children. This time, a 10-month-old baby was diagnosed, the website reported. Bloomberg. The case has been confirmed by Singapore authorities. Now, experts are investigating to see if the little one’s condition is similar to other cases of the disease, which causes inflammation of the liver, reported in other countries.

know more

Laboratory tests have already determined that the case is negative for the common viruses that cause hepatitis — viruses type A, B, C, and E — the city’s Ministry of Health said in an emailed statement. In December, the baby had Covid-19. However, there is still no current evidence that acute hepatitis is related to the coronavirus.

There is still no current evidence that acute hepatitis is related to the coronavirus.

The outbreak of acute hepatitis in children has killed at least one and required liver transplants in more than a dozen others around the world, according to the World Health Organization. Even though the cause is still unknown, researchers are studying a family of pathogens, called adenoviruses, that cause a range of illnesses, including the common cold.

As of April 21, 169 cases have been detected, the WHO said. Most of them were in the UK, as well as some in countries like Spain, Israel, the US and other European nations. Japan also said it found some likely cases this week.

US health officials are investigating whether there is a link between Covid-19 as a potential cause of severe hepatitis cases, while raising the possibility that they could be caused by the most common disease-linked virus. stomachs.

Acute hepatitis in children: what is known about the cases

Health organizations and scientists around the world are working to find out what is causing cases of acute hepatitis of no known origin in children. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), until April 21 of this year, 169 cases were registered in children and adolescents aged between 1 month and 16 years. The vast majority of them were under 5 years old. At least one death was recorded because of fulminant inflammation and 17 pediatric patients required liver transplantation. Affected children are in Europe and the United States.

The cases were recorded for the first time in the United Kingdom, a country that accounts for 114 cases of severe liver disease in children with no identified cause. Since then, the outbreak has spread to at least 11 countries, including the United States, Spain and Italy. Most children who had acute hepatitis had no comorbidities.

What is hepatitis?

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to a number of health problems. When the organ is severely compromised – crucial for removing toxins from the blood and regulating clotting, among other functions – it can lead to death. Hepatitis can have many causes, but the most common are hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses. None of the children who had acute hepatitis tested positive for them.

Alcohol consumption, certain medications, and immune system disorders can also cause hepatitis. However, the WHO does not consider, so far, any of these factors as “main suspects” to explain the current cases in children.

Pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, first secretary of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (Sbim), points out that fulminant cases of hepatitis of unknown cause are not common, especially in younger people. “Viral hepatitis, depending on the state of health in which the person was, has a need for a transplant of one for every thousand or ten thousand affected”, says Kfouri. “What we are seeing in these reported cases in children is the need for liver transplantation in one in 10 cases which is extremely high and worrying. It is worth noting, however, that other cases of hepatitis with no known cause may be occurring, but with mild symptoms, and are not being diagnosed. In that scenario, the actual case fatality rate would be much lower, but it’s something we don’t know if it’s actually happening.”

What could be behind the cases of hepatitis in children?

The main hypothesis, according to the WHO, is that the inflammation is being caused by adenovirus 41F, identified in 70 children who had the problem, but investigations are still ongoing. According to pediatrician Flávio Melo, from Instituto Cândida Vargas (PB), adenovirus 41F, usually responsible for causing mild gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and a little abdominal pain, does not usually cause hepatitis. “In the overwhelming majority of people, the adenovirus resolves on its own, without leaving any sequelae, so there is a suspicion that maybe there is a cofactor that explains why this very common virus is leading to cases of fulminant hepatitis”, he explains.

Among the possible cofactors currently investigated by scientists are, according to the pediatrician: susceptibility of children, for example, due to lack of previous exposure during the pandemic, which could lead to a weakened immune system; a previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 or another infection; a co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 or another infection; and exposure to some toxin or medication.

Although adenovirus 41F is currently the main suspect related to hepatitis cases, there are other possibilities being evaluated, including: a new variant adenovirus, with or without the contribution of a cofactor; a drug, toxin or environmental exposure; a new pathogen acting alone or as a co-infection; and a new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

According to Kfouri, one of the few certainties that we have about the mysterious cases of hepatitis today is that they are not related to the vaccine against covid-19. “The vast majority of children who had fulminant hepatitis were not vaccinated against covid. This can be explained by their age, since most of them are under five years old, and therefore are not in the age group for which the immunizer is indicated. Therefore, any relationship with vaccine application is ruled out”, explains the pediatrician.

Can the cases reach Brazil?

For the time being, there have been no cases of fulminant hepatitis with no known cause in children in Brazil, however, following the WHO recommendation, the country declared itself on alert for the situation and all suspected cases must be reported. For pediatrician Renato Kfouri, the hepatitis outbreak can indeed reach the country. “Brazil has the circulation of adenovirus 41F. If this virus is really involved in cases of hepatitis in children, it wouldn’t surprise me if we recorded occurrences here, but the truth is that we still have very little evidence to assess whether or not this will happen. You have to be vigilant and wait,” he said.

Severe cases of hepatitis have as main symptoms extreme lack of appetite, appearance of yellowish tone in the skin and eyes and dark urine. If you identify them, seek medical attention immediately.

Learn how to subscribe to Crescer to have access to our exclusive content