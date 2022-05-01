Angelina Jolie makes a surprise visit to the city of Lviv, Ukraine

THE actress Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine, this Saturday, 30, informed the governor of the Lviv region in telegram.

According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie – who has been a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2011 – has been there to talk to homeless people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment after being injured in a missile attack at the Kramatorsk train station in early April.

The attack on the western Ukrainian city appeared to have been deliberately targeted at a crowd, mostly women and children, trying to flee a Russian offensive, killing at least 52 people and injuring dozens more.







Angelina Jolie, who is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, spoke with adults and children in Lviv photo: Reuters

“She is very touched by the stories [das crianças]”, wrote Kozytzkyy. “One girl was able to tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she had.” He said Angelina also visited a boarding school, spoke to students and took pictures with them, adding that “she promised she would come back.”

According to Kozytskyy, Jolie also met with evacuees arriving at Lviv Central Station, as well as Ukrainian volunteers arranging new arrivals with medical help and advice.

“The visit was a surprise to all of us,” he wrote. “Many people who saw Ms. Jolie in the Lviv region couldn’t believe it was really her. But since February 24th, Ukraine has shown the whole world that there are a lot of amazing things here.”