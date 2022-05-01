Angelina Jolie visits train station in Lviv, Ukraine; VIDEO | Pop & Art

Actress Angelina Jolie, 46, visited this Saturday (30) the city of Lviv, Ukraine. The star of “Girl, Interrupted” (1999) and “Maleficent” (2014), who is a special envoy of the United Nations (UN) refugee agency, entered a bakery and went to a railway station in the region. (watch above) .

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

According to the organization, more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the last two months since Russia invaded the country. This number represents 30% of the local population.

On the station, the Oscar winner for best supporting actress met volunteers, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty sees about 15 people a day. The place is home to many children, aged between two and ten years.

“They must be in shock… I know how trauma affects children, I know that just the fact that someone shows them how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how it can heal them,” she said. artist.

During the visit, she teased and tickled a little girl dressed in red. The actress also posed for photos with volunteers and some of the children.

Angelina was a Goodwill Ambassador for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) between 2001 and 2012, when she was appointed special envoy. However, she is believed to have traveled to Ukraine privately.

Last month, also on a mission for the UN, Angelina visited Yemen, where millions of people had to move because of the war.