Asa Norte should receive a new structure for integrative practices

posted on 04/30/2022 16:18



In an event that celebrated the World Day of Tai Chi and Chi Kung, this Saturday (30/4), the Secretary of Health, Manoel Pafiadache, announced that the GDF is studying an architectural plan to create, between blocks 104/105 North, a center of experience and reference in integrative practices. The place is currently known as the Universal Harmony Square (PHU), and there, there are several activities aimed at health and well-being, such as the daily practices of Tai Chi Chuan with Master Woo, founder of the Being Tao Association ( ABT).





“Yesterday (4/29), an architectural project was taken to me to make a very interesting modification in this square, preserving all the living spaces and the environmental part. I see it as an obligation for us to move forward with this project. square in a place of integrative practices of all kinds, and not just Tai Chi”, he explained, to the Mailsecretary Manoel Pafiadache, who was present at the event held by Associação Being Tao (ABT) to celebrate Tai Chi and Chi Kung Day.

The proposal in question was elaborated in the last year by a working group formed by representatives of the ABT, the prefectures of 104 and 105 Norte, the Plano Piloto Administration, and the Management of Integrative Practices of the Department of Health. The group met last Friday (29/4), and on that occasion, the ministry authorized the forwarding of the study to other public bodies.

The architectural plan for Praça da Harmonia Universal was designed by the architect and volunteer cultural advisor of ABT, Janete Freiberger. “I tried to synthesize, in this drawing, the wishes and desires of the community, and now we donate this plan to the Health Department”, said Janete. The square’s occupancy plan foresees the construction of a new multipurpose structure with a roof, skate park, stage, vegetable garden, gymnastics square, living room, gardens and sports courts, among other spaces.

According to Cristian Silva, social worker and manager of integrative practices at the Health Department of the Federal District, the proposal is now being analyzed by the Department of Urban Development and Housing (SEDUH). “The transfer of this land, from the square, to the patrimony of the Health Department is being studied, and legal requirements are being fulfilled for this to occur. Today, the space is part of the general heritage of the DF”, explained Cristian. “One of the next phases is also to bring in the amount of value, the cost of the project. The budget project will still be done,” he added.

According to Cristian, the study should not go through the traditional public consultation because the working group would have already developed the proposal with the participation of the local community. “All associations were invited to participate, and it is very important to say that other associations can still look for our portfolio to register their interest in participating in the project”, highlighted the manager. He expects the works to be officially launched in 2023 and that the The new Living Center will be ready in approximately six years: “There are several stages of implementation of the project. We estimate that the entire structure of the square takes six to eight years to complete”.

The manager of integrative practices at the Health Department also recalled that the law prohibits the space from being used commercially. For him, residents, tourists and the entire DF community will benefit from the new area, which will be exclusively for activities aimed at health and well-being. “We still have problems in this square. There is a misuse of the area, with depredation, garbage and drug use at dawn, and we need to face this with the presence of the State, bringing a healthier and more organic environment”.

Jean Cunha, resident and mayor of block 105 North, believes that the construction will help the population and the government pay more attention to the region. “This solves the problem of misuse, because the place gets very busy. We, the residents, are the ones who take care of cleaning, for example. And there’s a lot of vandalism, they’re always vandalizing the sports court,” says Jean. “The use of space would be more controlled with the project, in addition to improving local infrastructure and strengthening community ties.”

Tai Chi and Chi Kung

The announcement of the architectural project took place this Saturday (30/4) at an event held by Associação Being Tao (ABT), at Praça da Harmonia Universal, to celebrate the World Day of Tai Chi and Chi Kung. Practices are celebrated on this date not only in the DF, but all over the world, with the exception of the last two years, when events were suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Open to the public, the event featured a collective Tai Chi practice, led by Aristein Woo, and Kung Fu classes for children. Simultaneously, Chinese painting activities were carried out by the Confucius Institute in Brasília. On the occasion, the expert in Tai Chi Being Tao practices, known as Master Woo, also received thanks and tributes from ABT. In addition to founding the association, Mestre Woo became known in Brasília for having pioneered the practice of Tai Chi Chuan in the country’s capital.

Moo Shong Woo, the “Master Woo”, is 90 years old and was born in Chiayi, Taiwan. In 1968, the monk moved to Brasília, where he still resides today, at 105 Norte. In addition to teaching Tai Chi Chuan and other martial arts, Woo is a doctor, monk, poet and architect. “Tai Chi is a way to bring health, fraternity and peace to society. It’s not just body, it’s mind and spirit too. And everyone can practice, children, adults, seniors, everyone. There is a lot of outside culture nowadays, but there is a lack of inner culture, and that’s what Tai Chi promotes: cultivating from the inside”, says Master Woo.

In the words of ABT’s CEO, Márcia Brandão, Tai Chi Being Tao is especially important for the health and longevity of the population. According to her, “Being Tao” means “the way to live well”. “It’s a meditative martial art, so while we work with stretching and warm-ups, we also work with the body’s energy production,” she explains.

Currently, Tai Chi Chuan practices take place every day of the week at Praça da Harmonia Universal, located between 104/105 North. Classes are free and run from 8 am to 9 am.

