best foods to control blood pressure

Millions of people in Brazil suffer daily from hypertension. The problem requires care, as it can trigger delicate health situations and compromise patients’ lives. So learn how you can help control blood pressure through food.

See too: Rice soup: a nutrient-rich recipe that supports good health

Understand what the disease is and learn to control pressure

Hypertension is a silent health condition that gradually settles in the patient’s body. In addition, the initial symptoms are discreet and it takes time for patients to discover the problem. However, high blood pressure generates several health risks, all directly related to risks to life.

People who fail to control blood pressure can develop serious heart problems and are more likely to have acute myocardial infarction, stroke and other vascular accidents. That is, they are situations that can quickly lead a person to death.

Know the symptoms that require controlling the pressure:

First, know that high blood pressure is considered when the measurement is greater than 12 by 8, in most people. However, there are more sensitive citizens with naturally lower average pressure.

Symptoms include:

chest pains;

Headache;

Dizziness;

Ringing in the ear;

Weakness;

Blurry vision;

Nosebleed.

It is worth noting that symptoms only usually appear when the pressure is already altered and above what it should be. If you have these symptoms, look for a health post urgently.

Foods that really help control blood pressure

If you suffer from hypertension or want to prevent the problem in the future, these foods are worth checking out. They are indicated for those who need to face the problem.