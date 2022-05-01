British Conservative MP resigns after being seen watching porn during legislative session

Neil Parish said he was looking for information about tractors, but landed on a similarly named website and looked for awhile.

the deputy british conservative Neil Parish announced this Saturday, 30, his resignation from the position he held, after confessing to having watched videos pornographic during a debate in House of Commons, something that other parliamentarians accused him of. “I was looking for tractors,” the 65-year-old former farmer told the BBC. “But I came to another page that had a similar name and looked at it for a while. She shouldn’t,” Parish tried to explain. “But the mistake, my big mistake, was that I went back a second time and it was deliberate,” in a moment of “out of control,” he said, almost on the verge of tears.

“We support (Neil Parish’s) decision to step down as a Member of Parliament,” said a Conservative Party spokesperson from the district of Tiverton and Honiton, where Parish was elected MP in 2019. This announcement comes after the newspaper ‘ Daily Mirror’ indicated that a member of Boris Johnson’s government referred to the incident on Tuesday night, the 26th, during a meeting of Conservative lawmakers. On Wednesday, an investigation into the matter was launched within Johnson’s party, but the name of the deputy involved was not revealed. “This attitude is totally unacceptable,” said one of the Conservative disciplinary officers, who demanded that “measures be taken.” Finally, Parish surrendered to the parliamentary committee that investigates the behavior of deputies, announced on Friday, the 29th, the Conservative Party, which suspended him from his position in the parliamentary group while the investigations lasted.

