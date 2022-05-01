British MP resigns after admitting he watched porn in the House







English Conservative MP Neil Parish resigned from his post after admitting he watched porn in the House Photo: Reproduction/Site/Neilparish

A British MP who had been suspended from Conservative Partyof current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced this Saturday, 30, his resignation after admitting that he twice watched pornography on his cell phone in the House of Commons “in a moment of madness”.

The Conservatives have suspended Neil Parish on Friday, the 29th, after he reported to Parliament’s Rules Commissioner.

Parish resigned on Saturday, despite having previously said he would remain a member of Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

“In the end, I could see the furor and the damage it was causing to my family and my electoral association, it was no longer worth continuing,” Parish said tearfully in an interview with the BBC on Saturday.

Parishwho is a farmer, said that the first time he saw explicit material he found it by accident, while looking for tractors on a similarly named website, and then watched it “for a little while, which I shouldn’t have done”.

“But my crime, my biggest crime, is that, on another occasion, I entered a second time, and that was on purpose. I was sitting, waiting to vote, next to the House.”

Asked what was going through his head, he described it as “a moment of madness”.

Earlier this week, British media reported that a minister said she saw a male colleague looking at pornographic material while sitting next to her in the House of Commons, and that the same MP later watched pornography during a committee hearing.

“I’m not proud of what I was doing,” Parish said, adding that he had no intention of those around him seeing him. “I’m not going to defend what I did. What I did was absolutely, totally wrong… I think I completely lost my senses.”