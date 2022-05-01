Check out all May releases for PS4 and PS5

With the end of April, the gamer community is getting ready for another month full of premieres. Between May releases, players won’t get as many AAA new features, but some titles may please enthusiasts of lower-investment experiences.

The main highlight is Trek to Yomi, by Devolver Digital. The game takes inspiration from classic samurai movies and involves a lot of katana duels, where the objective is to parry attacks and defeat enemies with precise cuts.

Sniper Elite 5 is also among the May releases. The objective in the title is to hit headshots with your rifle, in addition to exploring scenarios in the English Channel, in France in 1944 – period of World War II.

It is still worth mentioning Evil Dead: The Game, based on the film franchise “Evil Dead” – with the presence of the iconic Ash Williams. Other names worth mentioning are Dolmen, a Brazilian RPG from Massive Work Studio, and Vampire: The Masquerade — Swansong, a narrative RPG from the famous vampire IP.

May releases for PS4 and PS5

05/03

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (PS4)

05/04

Wildcat Gun Machine (PS4)

05/05

05/10

This War of Mine: Final Cut (PS5)

Salt and Sacrifice (PS4/PS5)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS4/PS5)

05/11

Source of Madness (PS4/PS5)

05/12

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (PS4/PS5)

05/13

Evil Dead: The Game (PS4/PS5)

05/19

Deliver Us the Moon (PS5)

Endzone: A World Apart (PS5)

Vampire: The Masquerade — Swansong (PS4/PS5)

Endzone: A World Apart Survivor Edition (PS5)

05/20

05/26

05/27

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers (PS4/PS5)

Kao the Kangaroo (PS4/PS5)

05/31

Did you like the May releases? Comment in the session below!