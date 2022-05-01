China announces tougher measures against Covid in Beijing | World

The city of Beijing will adopt more measures to fight against Covid-19, the authorities of the Chinese capital announced this Saturday (30). Among the decisions is to oblige people who have access to various public places to undergo tests to detect a possible .

The decision was announced on the first day of a long Labor Day weekend, a time that Chinese people often take the opportunity to travel (this was not possible this year because of restrictions imposed by the pandemic).

Beijing announced that, after a five-day holiday break, the following rules will be adopted:

Access to public space will be limited and that from May 5th;

It will be mandatory to present a negative Covid test taken in the last week to enter public places and to use public transport;

For activities such as sporting events or group trips, it will be necessary to present a covid exam of less than 48 hours, in addition to a complete vaccination certificate.

China intensifies precautions to prevent the spread of Covid

China’s capital races to detect Covid cases and avoid Shanghai’s agony

Shanghai authorities install fences in areas affected by Covid

The news was released on the Chinese capital’s WeChat app account.

In Beijing, 54 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission.

Most serious outbreak since early 2020

The country faces the most serious outbreak since Covid-19 was detected in early 2020.

To combat the highly contagious omicron variant, Chinese authorities have reinforced the “Covid zero” policy, which consists of large-scale testing and confinement when the first cases are detected.

The strict measures caused a slowdown in the country’s economy and growing frustration among the population.

China recorded this Saturday (30) 10,700 new cases of covid, most in Shanghai, the country’s economic capital.

This metropolis, in the eastern region of the country, has been in confinement for almost a month and is the largest active focus of the disease in the country, with almost 10,100 cases. The number, however, is falling and represents almost half of the incidence recorded in early April.