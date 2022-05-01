China: China: “NATO has become a tool for hegemony”

“Since the Cold War ended a long time ago, NATO – as a product of the Cold War and the world’s largest military alliance – should have made the necessary adjustments in line with the changing times. However, NATO clung to the old concept of security, engaged in bloc confrontation, and became a tool for certain countries to seek hegemony. They claim to be a defensive organization, but they constantly create clashes and disturbances and have waged wanton wars and dropped bombs on sovereign states, killing and displacing innocent civilians. It is worth reflecting on the impact of NATO’s eastward expansion on Europe’s long-term peace and stability. NATO has messed up Europe. Now trying to mess up Asia-Pacific and even the world?”

(Wang Webin, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.)






